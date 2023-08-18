Sports

What about Amber Heard 2023?

Last year the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was all over the media. The defamation legal battle between the pre-maritals left no one indifferent. However, since Heard lost it to her ex-husband, little has been heard of the Aquaman actress.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation. This all followed a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which Heard referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abusers,” but never named Depp by name. The controversial trial ended with a verdict that ultimately went in favor of Depp.

The actor won all three defamation suits against Heard, and juries awarded him more than $10 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for her counterclaim against Depp.

What is Amber Heard now?

After living in Yucca Valley, California, Heard sold her home for $1.1 million and moved to Europe with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Now a source tells People that Heard left the United States because she felt there was “too much chaos” in the country. The source added: “She lost the case and was treated as such,” a film source told People about her removal from the public eye. “She felt like an outcast.”

Seeking privacy, Heard first moved to a rented house on the Spanish island of Majorca, where she disguised herself as Martha Jane Canary, the real name of famed gunwoman Calamity Jane. But later he decided to settle in Madrid.

In November 2022, another source said that Heard “could just be a mother out there.” His focus is on raising his daughter. He spends every day with his girl. Take walks, visit parks and enjoy time with family. Amber is a wonderful mother.” On the other hand, in May 2023 Heard, who is surprisingly fluent in Spanish, told local reporters that she “loves living” in the country and plans to stay there.

