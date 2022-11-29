What about Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde? The British star finally breaks the silence

Florence Pugh credit: Bang Showbiz

Florence Pugh has finally addressed the rumors that say she has a bad relationship with Olivia Wilde, director of her latest film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, with a post on her social networks with which she presumably wants to silence the scandal.

Earlier this week, all eyes were on the cast and crew of the American filmmaker’s upcoming film when they reunited at the Venice Film Festival, however the ‘Midsommar’ star’s dramatic arrival at the red carpet after skipping previous promotional events, only fueled the talk of his alleged feud with Wilde.

Now, Florence has shared a series of photos from the ceremony, including a sweet snapshot of her hugging Gemma Chan, but she made sure to avoid any rumors about the thriller.

“I’m still taking it in. What moment was this? A huge congratulations to everyone on the carpet,” the British artist wrote in her post. “We opened in Venice. A wonderful victory in itself. I had never been to the Venice Film Festival before. It was a success. The audience. The cheers. The energy was incredible. And to all the cast and crew who helped to making this film, thank you for all your hard work. We truly would not have been there without your talent and we greatly appreciate it.”

Although he tagged the rest of his castmates, including Olivia, and the official account for the film, he wrote a personal greeting for Chris Pine.

“Also can’t help but post how damn handsome and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the #1 photographer, getting down on his knees in pressed white pants to get the best angles… Now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy. #dontworrydarling # venicefilmfestival,” Florence wrote.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been at the center of speculation after it was said that Florence and Olivia would have clashed behind the scenes during filming.

The rumors were triggered when it was learned that the Marvel star had limited his participation in the promotion of the tape, due to his commitments with the filming of ‘Dune’.

The actress was conspicuously absent from the press conference, in which the director also tried to put a stop to any confrontational claims.

“Florence is a force; we are very grateful that she can come tonight. [al estreno] despite being in production,” Olivia said during one of the most anticipated movie encounters of the year.

“As for all the endless gossip and tabloid noise, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute to it,” added the former star of ‘Dr. House’.

Florence was also seen applauding Olivia during the film’s five-minute standing ovation on Monday night, something the filmmaker noted and reciprocated.