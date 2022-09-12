What about “sea moss” the super food that Kim Kardashian advocates on TikTok?

Sea moss is a sticky food, not very appetizing. It is mainly used in smoothies, drinks or in various preparations such as chewing gum, dessert creams. It is also available in the form of powder or capsules. Sea moss is also used as a gelling or thickening agent in vegan products. But more and more people are making their own sea moss gel and incorporating it into cocktails, juices etc. For example: if you mix sea moss gel with a fruit juice, you get a dessert cream.

Is it really useful?

From a nutritional point of view, there are good things in it. In particular iodine, but also magnesium, zinc, B vitamins, copper. But also polyphenols and fibers. Sea moss is credited with favorable effects on weight and blood sugar, benefits on cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol, and on health and digestive health thanks in particular to the fiber content, but also by antibacterial and antifungal effects. They are also credited with effects on immunity.

But beware. In reality, these allegations are not confirmed. There is very little evidence and few studies on this. The only studies that exist are in vitro and are not performed on humans. It seems that sea moss has the same benefits as red algae, in general.