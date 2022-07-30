What accessories should older women wear?

10. Wear lots of rings

Most women wear a ring or two counting the wedding, engagement or other to celebrate some milestone in their personal lives. But we also have rings that we buy at flea markets and thrift stores, and old, cheap, thin and thick rings. Thanks in part to constant cell phone use and what seems like a universal obsession with manicures, rings have become a major fashion item. Try wearing rings on different fingers, such as the index, thumb or little finger, instead of the ring finger, and mix rings of different widths and styles, real and fake, dainty and ornate. Stick to one metal or combine gold and silver. Just remember to leave space between rings with large, bulky stones so they sit more comfortably on your fingers.