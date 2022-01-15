What accusation Djokovic will have to face in tomorrow’s judgment: “He is a talisman of the No vax”

Novak Djokovic has become a talisman of the No vax feeling. For this reason, its presence on Australian territory could cause unrest. This is the reason why Immigration Minister Alex Hawke imposed the second visa cancellation of the world’s number one. And this is the accusation that his lawyers will have to overturn in the trial scheduled for Sunday. The newspaper The Age today he illustrates the legal question surrounding the Djokovic affair, without hiding that the government is a “high risk” legal strategy. Why Hawke changed the rationale for visa cancellation, thereby effectively accepting the reasons presented by the sample legal team for not getting vaccinated.

But he re-launched with perhaps a worse accusation, as he now holds him responsible for the possible unrest that could occur with his presence on Australian soil. In court documents Hawke said that Nole is a “negligible risk to those around him”, but that he is “perceived by some as a talisman for the anti-vaccine community”: “I believe that Mr. Djokovic’s presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the type previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests that could themselves be a source of transmission of the virus, ”Hawke explained.

And again: «Mr. Djokovic is an influential and prestigious person. Given his behavior upon learning of a positive test result, his publicly stated views, as well as his unvaccinated status, I believe his presence in Australia may encourage other people to ignore or act inconsistently with public health advice and policies in Australia ‘. The new motivation betrays the government’s insecurity about its own reasons. But will it hold up before a court that has already had the strength to agree with Djokovic?

