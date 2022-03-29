What actions did the Government of Guatemala take to prevent the entry of gang members from the neighboring country – Prensa Libre

According to Rubén Téllez, spokesman for the armed institution, the operations will focus on 27 strategic points, 21 in Jutiapa and six in Chiquimula, and the guideline was issued directly by President Alejandro Giammattei.

The Guatemalan Army, in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC), increased police operations on the borders with El Salvador and Honduras, to prevent Salvadoran gang members from entering the country, after the restrictions decreed by the Government of Nayib Bukele.

The increase in operations is “in response to the Salvadoran government’s decision to limit guarantees”, since “It is expected that some criminal groups or gang members could try to enter Guatemalan territory,” the spokesman noted.

El Salvador experiences a sudden wave of unprecedented homicides in the administration of President Bukele, which caused him to restrict some constitutional guarantees to combat it.

Measures

Bukele assured that “the measures to be taken will be implemented by the relevant institutions and announced only when necessary.”

“For the vast majority of people, life goes on as normal. God bless us all”, he added.

The president stated that the “Religious services, sporting events, commerce, studies, etc., can continue to be carried out normally. Unless you are a gang member or the authorities consider you suspicious.”.

“However, there will be some targeted and temporary closures in some areas,” Bukele said.

Rights suspended by Congress They are the freedom of assembly and association, the right to defense and the inviolability of correspondence.

The prohibition of the intervention of telecommunications without judicial authorization was also suspended and the period of administrative detention was extended to 15 days, when it is normally 72 hours.

The decree that gives life to this regime indicates that the competent authorities to apply the measures are the Ministry of Security, the National Civil Police and the Ministry of Defense.

The document does not indicate whether or not the Armed Forces will have prerogatives such as intervening in telecommunications.

Meanwhile, the Police have increased searches in areas controlled by gangs, according to their posts on social networks.