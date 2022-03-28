What actions have been proposed to stop the harassment reported by medical students?

Teachers from various faculties are working on a new Higher Education Law that brings with it “important innovations and a lot of weight on the issue of quality.”

“Minimizing the student does not make you a better professor.” “Humiliation is not a learning methodology.” These are just some of the messages that students from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of El Salvador (UES) wrote on banners on March 17 when they protested the harassment they say they suffer in the faculty.

Given the panorama, the Medical College of El Salvador organized a discussion on March 23 to talk about ethics in the relationship between teachers and medical students in universities, and find solutions to the humiliation that students claim to experience in their careers.

The psychiatrist and member of the Salvadoran Association of Psychiatry, Dr. Patricia Bernardette Morales, assured that before taking concrete measures, an evaluation should be made regarding the relationship between the teacher and the students. This with the aim of changing behavior patterns in both.

Also analyze what are the personality traits of teachers. “I think we’ve all gone through problems like we’re overcrowded in hospitals, sometimes our clinics are overcrowded or sometimes we have very difficult emotional or economic situations and we end up exploiting other people,” Morales said.

For this reason, it proposes that, since the Medicine degree is one of the most demanded and with the greatest workload, it is necessary that there be a mental health clinic in each university and in each hospital. “If I can approach a person in a healthy way, why do I have to use power or aggressiveness? The abuse has been normalized and that can no longer continue to happen,” he said.

For her part, Dr. Mirella de Wollants claims to be working, along with other colleagues, on the creation of a new Higher Education Law that regulates current problems.

It also requests that in the Special Law for the Regulation of Clinical Practices of Rotating Internship Students, Social Year, Resident Doctors and Odontologists in Specialization Process, created in 2019, there be an article where the Medicine student is recognized “the double quality that it has”.

“First he has the quality of a student and then that of a worker because he is a worker. I think that we must take advantage of labor laws to protect them because wanting to control even the smallest of human situations is extremely difficult, but having laws that protect them becomes easier, ”he added.

Said law contemplates that medical students in clinical practices in the rotating internship modality should have a maximum working day of 10 hours per day, including night shifts, holidays and weekends. After night shifts, they will not be able to provide medical assistance to patients for a period of not less than 8 hours, except in emergency situations.

All these measures should not be approved without first psychologically evaluating all tutors, teachers, professors, residents and medical students, he adds. “It is important to carry out compulsory awareness courses on this subject and ethics for all health personnel.”