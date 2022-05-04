What actresses could replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

That is why we are going to launch four alternatives that, in our humble opinion, could become an extraordinary solution to the problem that has been created for those responsible for DC. Without further ado, let’s start our list:

To all of the above we must add a petition that arrived at change.org that expressly requested that they will eliminate the actress from the second installment of Aquaman and the response from the community could not have been more forceful: three million signatures ask Warner not to allow Amber Heard to repeat in the role of Mere. At the moment, we do not have official confirmation of his complete disappearance from the film, but prestigious media such as NY Post They already announce that the amount of time that Johnny Depp’s ex-partner appears in Aquaman 2 has been noticeably reduced (to less than 10 minutes). From there to her complete dismissal there could be only one step, which would force the production to have to search for a new actress.

We believe that this well-known actress could play a very good Mera, since she already He has shown that he is capable of playing all kinds of characters. At one point she can be an aristocrat, a Disney villain, or, if she is ultimately chosen, an underwater warrior. In addition, she would be her return to the superhero genre after the 2014 cancellation of the saga. The Amazing Spider-Manin which she played the character of Gwen Stacy.

Kristen Stewart

Another name we think could play Mera is Kristen Stewart. This actress rose to fame when she played the character of Bella Swan in the controversial saga of Twilightthough lately we’ve seen her get more attention thanks to her transformation into Lady Diana within the film spencera film for which she was nominated for an Oscar for best actress in 2022.

Lili Reinhart

This young performer rose to fame for getting into the character of Betty Cooper within the teenage fiction of Riverdaleand since then it has positioned itself as one of the favorite actresses of the new generations. In addition, a point in her favor is that she has the perfect profile in the event that the executives of Warner Bros and DC Comics want her for many future projects.

Emilia Clarke

But without a doubt, the one that everyone wants to replace Amber Heard is Emilia Clarke. Better known as Daenerys Targaryen or Mother of Dragons, this beloved actress known for being one of the protagonists of Game of Thrones It’s what fans have been campaigning for since the start of the Depp-Heard feud.

Besides, shares a very strong friendship with the lead actor from the superhero film, Jason Momoa, with whom he had a torrid scene in the HBO series… so the chemistry between the characters of Arthur and Mera seems guaranteed.