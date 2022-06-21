What advantages do dental veneers offer, the dental treatment of celebrities?

Every time we know of more celebrities who smile at us from the big screen with dreamy teeth thanks to the resource of veneers. A simple and effective way to hide imperfections in the teeth, whether due to size, color or shape. This dental ‘argument’ has been with us for decades, but it is now that those who are convinced about its virtues emerge, especially among celebrities. And because? We see it.

Perhaps if we told you that Tom Cruise’s wonderful smile in the mythical Top Gun is the product of a dental veneer treatment, you would surely be surprised. But he is not the only one who has resorted to this dental technique to straighten the course of his teeth. Thus, Jessica Alba, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Gwyneth Paltrow –among many others– are part of that list of well-known characters who have chosen to solve a somewhat imperfect smile with veneers.

We cannot forget that this treatment is the king of speed, since two sessions are enough for the dental veneers to adhere to our teeth with surprising results. But we are going to go further and explain in detail what they consist of and, above all, what are the advantages they offer us.

What are dental veneers?

Specifically, we are referring to small and thin porcelain sheets, although they are also made with other materials such as composite, which is fixed to the front of the tooth. In this way, the aesthetic problems that the dental pieces may present are perfectly masked.

The truth is that the immediacy of the results is –as we said– one of the main strengths of this treatment, but there are more reasons that support its success:

They offer a very natural result since they perfectly mimic the color and aesthetics of the tooth they intend to hide. Therefore, it is extremely difficult to detect them.

They are very non-invasive. This implies that it is not necessary to lower, polish or work in any way the tooth that is hidden behind it. Thus, it is placed without the need to make any modifications.

They do not cause allergic reactions or damage the gums. Nor do they pose a danger to dental hygiene since tooth brushing can be done without any difficulty.

They are durable, but as long as the care is adequate and, of course, they are quality veneers.

Its placement, in addition to being quick, is painless for the patient.

In conclusion, veneers are making a career in Hollywood and are the worst kept secret of the most perfect smiles. Fortunately, it is not necessary to have a millionaire cache to display a cinematic smile.