What advantages does unlocking my company cell phone offer me?

In Mexico, when you buy a cell phone with a phone companythe team is likely to come locked to connect to the net from other operators. This fact brings with it disadvantages for the user, mainly restrictions on use and service plans. On the other hand, the alternative release your cellr will bring advantages, we tell you what they are about next.

CHOOSE THE OPERATOR THAT SUITS YOU

Using a locked device will force you to use only one service network, so the costs and benefits you have available to purchase will be limited. Perhaps another company offers better rates and consumption plans.

In this way, the main reason to unlock your phone is that by doing so you will not be forced to use the network of the company that originally marketed it. You can choose the service with the cost and consumption plans that best suit your needs.

YOU CAN USE TWO NETWORKS SIMULTANEOUSLY

Surely you know that some models of smartphone have the functionality of being able to connect to two telephone networks at the same time, they are those that have a double card slot SIM. Well, in case it was blocked you would not be able to take full advantage of the function.

Obviously, unlocking it would allow you to access networks of different companies simultaneously, which will be especially useful if the purposes of each line are covered by different operators.

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SELL IT FASTER

The used cell phone market is saturated with deals, so think about it, consumers don’t mind turning down locked devices.

FASTER UPDATES

When your device is locked, updates often take longer to reach your phone. This is because the telephone company will provide the update from its own terminal. Therefore, an additional filter is added that delays the download.

For example when Google release a new version of Android, the manufacturer still optimizes the content for each of its models before launch. But when it comes to a blocked cell phone, before downloading, the telephone operators optimize the update according to their networks. The delivery difference between the manufacturer and the phone companies can be weeks.

FACILITATES THE USE OF THE EQUIPMENT ABROAD

Finally, consider that the coverage of telephone companies in Mexico is national. That is, if you travel outside the country the network will not work, but a local one will not work either if your equipment is blocked.

The only option you would have would be to buy an international roaming plan, whose prices are usually high. On the other hand, you will not have these difficulties with an unlocked phone, it would be enough to just buy the chip from the local operator.

