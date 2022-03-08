What aid is Ukraine asking from the US and the EU, Biden’s response and the reservations of the European states – Corriere.it

Of Giuseppe Sarcina

The government in Kiev asks the United States and NATO to do more. Biden tries to support the Ukrainians on all fronts. It is not simple: many countries fear reprisals, others are too “dependent on Russian energy” to be able to do without it

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT



WASHINGTON – The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is in almost daily contact with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They met on Sunday 6 March on the border with Poland. They resented yesterday, Monday 7 March, by telephone. The government of Kiev continues an increasingly anguished and distressing pressure with the United States and NATO: the West must do more to stop Putin. Also on Monday, Minister Kuleba wrote an article for the Washington Post in which he also clearly explains to American public opinion what Ukraine is asking for. First of all, more weapons: «We need planes. We need effective air defense and anti-missile systems ».

Then the penalties. Kuleba suggests adding Sberbank to the list of seven banks already banned by Swift, the international financial circuit. Sberbank is one of the two institutions, the other is Gazprombank, through which international payments related to Russian gas supplies pass. The minister urges all countries to “stop buying Russian oil which is now stained with Ukrainian blood.” And again: remove all Moscow ships from western ports; freezing of accounts attributable to Russia in the financials of the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, Japan and the United Kingdom. Finally: expulsion of Kremlin ambassadors and representatives from all multilateral organizations; banning the Russians in all sporting or cultural events.

As we can see, it is a list of drastic measures, some, such as those of “cultural events”, even brutal. The White House is trying to support the Ukrainians on all fronts. It is not easy. The delivery of the planes, to begin with, is proving very complicated. Poland is expected to pass its Soviet-made Mig-21s to Ukraine and receive US F16s in exchange. But the Warsaw government fears it will expose itself to violent Putinian reprisals.

An alternative formula is therefore being studied: transport the fighters overland and take them off from bases in western Ukraine. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki noted Monday evening that it usually “takes years” to relocate anti-missile defense systems to another country. Now there is no time: the Pentagon is working on it. The politically most delicate step concerns gas and oil. The US Congress is ready to launch the embargo. MPs are preparing a draconian law that Joe Biden is expected to sign in the coming days. The problem, however, are the European allies.

Yesterday, the US president raised the issue at the online summit with Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and Olaf Scholz. From Washington’s point of view, the outcome was unsatisfactory. Germany has flatly ruled out the possibility of doing without Russian hydrocarbons in the short term. In the evening, the spokeswoman Psaki concealed the disappointment a little, noting that “the United States understands the reasons of other states, more dependent on Russian energy”. Biden, however, return to press.