What Aleska Genesis, Nicky Jam’s ex, missed!

What Aleska missed! This is what many of Nicky Jam’s fans say before the millionaire and recent luxury acquisition to travel the world, in an impressive video that you can’t miss…

May 10, 2022 12:42 p.m.

Nicky Jamcontinues to rebound in his music, filling with successes an artistic career full of songs that have caused a sensation on digital platforms and on different stages, where his voice reached the first place of the most listened to of the moment.

On the other hand, his personal appearance has been seen under the eye of the hurricane on several occasions, to the point that many of his followers affirm that the reggaeton’s love relationships do not last long enough, turning the page surprisingly and almost immediately, impressing to all with new enthusiasm.

The most recent idyll of the interpreter of “The lover”, was with the model Aleska Genesisa relationship that only lasted a few months and that several considered would be the star’s special opportunity to consolidate a romance, a theory that became yesterday’s panorama.

However, the consolation gift of the reggaeton player did not take long, because on his social networks he published an impressive video of his new private plane, which he called “Steel Bird” with the interior as fascinating as the car that took him to his meeting full of luxuries.

In the recording, you can see the interior of his magnificent Rolls-Royce Wraithvalued at approximately 320 thousand dollars, with an interesting hyperdynamic silhouette that offers a whole compendium of elegance in one place, with the addition of providing 632 CV / 465 kW, maximum power of 5,600 rpm, comfortable seats and advanced state-of-the-art technology plus a internal ceiling awash with brilliant “stars”.

Then, the artist gets out of his car, continues recording and approaches the private plane, touring every corner with great emotion, greeted by the cabin crew and observing in his special bed equipment, first-class conditioning, flat screen televisions, in addition to sweets. , fruits and other welcome details that turned the moment into a dream, incredible!

Nicky Jam in his luxury car

+ Video of his arrival by car to meet his new plane: