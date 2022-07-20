What Alfonso Rodríguez said about Margarita and Rafael Paz

The Dominican filmmaker and consul in Los Angeles, Alfonso Rodriguezvisited this Tuesday the facilities of Free Journal to talk about Dominican cinema, opportunities for improvement in the industry and how he performs his duties as representative of the Dominican Republic in one of the most populous and important states in the USA.

During his visit, Rodríguez talked about his aspirations and the political panorama in the country, where he referred to the proselytizing campaigns of the candidate for the presidential candidacy for the Dominican Liberation Party, Margarita Cedeno and about Rafael Paz, leader of the La Fuerza del Pueblo party.

“The day they tell me that I have to go to a neighborhood… to look for what in a neighborhood? To give kisses to old women and children with snot… like this one…washing someone’s hair in a neighborhood… how do you call? so-and-so Paz, when have you washed your head in the neighborhood?” said the filmmaker.

About the PLD candidate, Margarita Cedeño said that she has been in five different governments “silent, without saying anything”

“The other lady dancing dembow with photoshop… and it’s not with photoshop that you’re going to win”, he said. “Five silent governments, without saying anything for this people… and never said ‘stop that, this is wrong,’” Rodríguez continued.

Regarding the mandate of President Abinader, he said that, although they have made many mistakes, this government came to “clean up politics.”

“What have we made mistakes? Lots of mistakes, but we have an independent justice. Find me half a president or half a government that a minister number two of the presidency gets a son involved in a corruption case,” said the consul.

Rodríguez said that Abinader would govern until 2028, leaving a legacy and without militarizing Congress. “In 2028 Luis Abinader goes to his house… so that has to be defended… Luis goes until 28, no one beats him, and on 28 he goes to his house,” he concluded.

