What all of Selena Gomez’s exes have said about her

ads

Selena Gomez’s last relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018 was her last publicly known relationship. The two reportedly broke up in March 2018, with Bieber proposing to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. With such a quick turn of events, the public began to turn against the pop star, and he headed took to Instagram for some reflection in September 2019. » I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry,” he admitted in a lengthy post about how being a child star negatively affected him. “It’s taken me years to recover from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

That introspection apparently wasn’t enough for Gomez, who said “I felt like I didn’t get respectful closure,” during a January 2020 interview with NPR. Bieber was ready to open up even more a month after Gomez’s interview, addressing what caused his disappearance. “In my previous relationship, I went crazy and wild, I was just being reckless,” he told Zane Lowe and Apple Music. «[With Hailey Baldwin] I took the time to really build myself up and focus on myself, and try to make the right decisions and all that kind of stuff. And yes, I got better.” For now, it’s safe to say that it might be the last we hear Jelena talk about each other.