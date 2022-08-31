What all of Selena Gomez’s exes have said about her

ads

Selena Gomez’s last go-around with Justin Bieber in 2018 was her last publicly known relationship. Both reportedly ended in March 2018, with Bieber proposing to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. With such a rapid turn of events, the public began to turn against the pop star, and he took to Instagram to reflect in September. 2019.” I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful towards women and angry,” he admitted in a lengthy message explaining how being a child star affected him negatively. “It took me years to recover from all those terrible decisions, mend broken relationships and change my relationship habits. »

Apparently that soul-searching wasn’t enough for Gomez, who said “I felt like I didn’t get a respectful closure,” during a January 2020 interview with NPR. Bieber was ready to open up even more a month after Gomez’s interview, and he opened up about what caused their demise. “In my previous relationship, I went off and got crazy and wild, I was just reckless,” he told Zane Lowe and Apple Music. ” [With Hailey Baldwin] I took the time to really build myself up and focus on myself, and try to make the right decisions and all that kind of stuff. And yes, I improved. For now, it’s safe to say that this might be the last we hear from Jelena about each other.