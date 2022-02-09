“What, among others, is a characteristic of Pokémon?” The strange question in an internal competition of the carabinieri: the union protests

“What is, among others, a characteristic of Pokémon, the creatures of the homonymous video game by Satoshi Tajiri? “. This is it request which generated controversy within the carabinieri union Weapon that, by means of a letter signed by its Secretary General, Antonio Nicolosiand addressed to General Command of the Carabinieri, wanted to explain their concerns about the question contained in the 27th competition for Superintendents. The multiple answers from which to choose were: “Let them eat pizza”, “Let them not die in combat”, “Let them walk backwards”, “Let them travel with one-wheeled bicycles”.

In the letter Nicolosi clarifies that the argument itself is not of particular interest for the weapon: “A carabiniere should deal with and prepare himself for other characters and fights, or demonstrate that he has requirements such as to be able to face in a coherent, lucid and safe way a social commitment that certainly goes well beyond hunting for Pokémon “. But interestingly, the controversy isn’t just about the content of the question, as well as on his own specificity. In fact, Nicolosi suggests as a possible alternative, not the adoption of other types of questions, but a question, always on the same topic, which is more general and easy to understand for everyone. In fact, the secretary of the union team suggests as an alternative to “ask if Pikachu was a character base or already a shape evolved “.