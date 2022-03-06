What? Amouranth’s bottled flatulence is a success

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Love her or hate her, but there is no denying that Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is one of the most popular and successful personalities on the internet. Over the years, she earned millions through her controversial Twitch streams, her OnlyFans profile, and multiple business investments. Now, she has just launched a curious but successful product on the market that has already given much to talk about.

This week, we told you that the controversial streamer from the United States surprised the community when she decided to sell her flatulence in bottles. It’s easy to assume that such a strange and ridiculous product would be a complete flop. However, the internet has shown us that there seems to be a market for everything.

Really? Fans are buying Amouranth’s bottled flatulence

Since last February 28, the date on which the content creator’s product was announced, multiple users on social networks began to share their purchase receipts. We can see that the bottle is priced at $999.99 USD, that is, about $20,691 MXN. To that must be added the shipping costs.

“I had to support my favorite streamer and my queen Amouranth. Thank God my check arrived today. I look forward to supporting your efforts and business. Consider me a loyal customer!” user MarkyNextDoo wrote on Twitter. The streamer herself responded to this comment and stated that she will send him something very special, although she did not reveal more details.

Image via Twitter

Of course, it is impossible to know with certainty if all the purchase receipts that began to circulate on social networks are authentic. At the end of the day, these could just be modified screenshots. However, and if we consider that Amouranth has a very loyal community, the images are most likely real.

As if all of the above isn’t surreal enough, Amouranth commented on Twitter that he will be sending out a PR package to all influencers who are willing to review or video react to the bottles.

In case you missed it: Really? Twitch Streamer Banned for Cosplaying Cammy

The Cutie Pa-TOOT-ies, Scents By Amouranth line is made up of 1,000 autographed bottles that also include a hairstyle from the controversial streamer inside. At the time of writing these lines, there are still units available, but at this rate we do not doubt that they will sell out in the coming days.

But tell us, what do you think of this business idea? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to Twitch and streamers.

Related video: Hot Tub, ASMR and bans? We explain what is happening on Twitch

Source