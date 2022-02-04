what an advantage, Poste triples it, better take advantage of it while it’s there

The Italians want a return of the State Cashback but for now there is no talk of it and then Poste Italiane is back in charge with its triple Cashback.

The Post Office initiative had a great success. The Cashback of Poste Italiane has in a certain sense taken the place of the one wanted by the Conte government. Strongly desired by Conte, it was much loved by some Italians, but the Draghi government decided not to extend it. Very ingenious then was the idea of ​​Poste Italiane who thought of creating a Cashback of its own and users did not fail to appreciate it. The Cashback of Poste Italiane until recently was worth € 1 for every purchase of at least € 10 made with the tools of the Post Office. So for anyone who paid with Postepay there was a nice Cashback of € 1 for each transaction up to a maximum daily limit of € 10. This was the situation until a few days ago.

Now it’s worth triple

To use it, you had to download the Postepay app, link your Postepay to the app and follow the guided procedure in order to register the payment made with PostePay to the system which would then have paid € 1 of Cashback. So certainly a welcome gain for many. But now comes the news that is surprising users. From 1st to 28th February the Cashback of the Post Office was even tripled. So every transaction made with Postepay and equal to at least € 10 is worth € 3 of Cashback. The maximum payable per day also goes up because it goes from € 10 to € 15. € 3 reimbursement for at least € 10 spending is really a lot and certainly users of Poste Italiane, especially PostePay, will greatly appreciate the news. The Cashback will end on March 31, 2022.

There could also be extensions and many think so, but at present there are no confirmations in this sense.

For that of the State, however, nothing to do.