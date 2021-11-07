What an emoji! The news on the latest WhatsApp update





WhatsApp updates. New emojis are coming that are even more inclusive than before. Let’s find out what they are.

2 emojis arrive on WhatsApp in favor of non-binary gender identity

WhatsApp has recently released a new update dedicated to its Android app in beta. The novelty concerns new and significant emojis for our text messages.

Specifically, the update introduces two new emojis to represent homosexual couples. These two new ways of expressing everyday life are compatible with the skin tone customization that has long been available on WhatsApp. Through a small editor it will in fact be possible to choose to approach people of your choice among those available, effectively creating new combinations.

Until the previous update, emojis showing a couple in love were identifiable at the gender level. WhatsApp had already added the possibility of having emojis with two men and two women, as well as those for heterosexual couples. But it was missing a emoji that also represented those who do not identify themselves in a binary way. Then come two emojis that are not clearly identified, but cover a wider spectrum.

The update of the new emojis refers to the version 2.21.23.4 of WhatsApp Beta for Android and is currently in the process of automatic distribution for those who have joined the beta testing program.

Here are some screenshots showing us the new emoticons. We can see that the concept of the couple has expanded.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp and deleted messages: here is the new function

In addition to emojis, there are bug fixes

But the new update isn’t limited to emojis. In addition to this novelty, in fact, the new beta introduces bug fixes, specifically an issue that prevented you from responding to status updates in the app. This new update concerns the Android app and at the moment we don’t know when it will be available for all users, as well as for those subscribed to the beta channel.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp has a big announcement with the new version: have you already noticed it?

How to update WhatsApp on major operating systems

Android

Open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Touch Update next to the item WhatsApp Messenger.

iPhone

Open theApp Store and search for WhatsApp. Touch UPDATE next to the item WhatsApp Messenger.

KaiOS

Awards JioStore or Store in the app menu, scroll and select Social, then select Whatsapp. Awards OK or SELECT > UPDATE.

Stay tuned to know all the developments on the Android world!

