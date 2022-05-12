what and when, let’s be clear

The bonus 200 euros will also be paid to those who take the Basic income. The Aid decree provides for this, for which however we are still awaiting the official text with which some doubts regarding this measure will be clarified.

Initially the recipients of citizenship income were excluded from the audience of potential beneficiaries of the 200 euro bonus, however a subsequent intervention by the presidency of the council of ministers changed this aspect by establishing that the useful contribution to meet the expensive life will be paid, in some cases, even ai unemployed.

These, therefore, are added to workersboth autonomous and subordinate, and ai retirees, but only if they are recipients of Naspi or citizenship income. However, it remains to be understood how it will work the 200 euro bonus for those who are Rdc earners, and especially if it will be possible to receive them within the family unit more than one contribution.

Let’s clarify this, answering the doubts of our readers regarding how the 200 euro bonus will be recognized to citizenship income earners, remembering, however, that certain information will only be obtained with the publication of the final text of the Aid decree in the Official Journal.

Is the 200 euro bonus for those who take the citizenship income?

If you take the citizenship income you will be pleased to know that soon the monthly top-up will be added – for one time only – a further contribution, worth 200 eurospaid by the state to cope with the expensive life.

The Aid decree, in fact, also protects those families who, having no workers or pensioners in their nucleus, are not among the potential beneficiaries of the 200 euro bonus, provided that they are in an economic condition of difficulty such as to be entitled to Basic income.

Requirements for the 200 euro bonus to those who take the citizenship income

The only requirement is to be a recipient of citizenship income when the INPS proceeds with the disbursement of the bonus. Another essential condition is that for which no member of the family unit must have already received the bonus in question.

Can anyone who takes citizenship income have more than a 200 euro bonus?

Within a family it can also be perceived more than a 200 euro bonus. Let’s say the case of a family unit made up of two adults, both employees and both with an income of less than 35 thousand euros: both are entitled to the 200 euro bonus, which will be paid in paycheck directly by the employer.

But what happens if at the same time they turn out to be recipients of citizenship income? Will they receive a third contribution of 200 euros? Noas the bonus is only for those families who have not already enjoyed it due to their status as workers or retirees.

How the 200 euro bonus is paid to those who take the citizenship income

The 200 euro bonus will come loaded directly on the purchase card where the top-up of the citizenship income is carried out on a monthly basis. However, as also happens for the integration recognized by way of a single universal check, the amount credited should not be subject to spending constraints And withdrawal provided for citizenship income.

The 200 euros, therefore, should be fully withdrawable from the paper.

As seen above, however, the bonus will not be paid automatically to all recipients of citizenship income. First of all, in fact, INPS will carry out checks aimed at to exclude all those families that already get the bonus for their retired or working members, or in any case because they are Naspi earners.

Bonus 200 euros for those who take the citizenship income: when does it arrive?

According to the timing dictated by the government, the 200 euro bonus should be paid in paychecks between June and July, while for pensioners this should be arriving with the pay slip. July. The same could be true for the bonus loaded on the monthly income of citizenship.

Bonus 200 euros for those who take the citizenship income: must be applied for?

No, there is no need to send any request for the bonus in question. This, in fact, is generally recognized automatically to the beneficiaries, with some exceptions (such as for self-employed workers, as well as for domestic collaborators).

As seen above, therefore, it will be enough to be recipients of citizenship income to be entitled to the bonus, with INPS which, once it has assessed the possession of the requisites provided for by the law, will automatically credit the money.