What Angelina Jolie thinks about Brad Pitt introducing his children to Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski would be dating.

The rumors have already reached the ears of Angelina Jolie and she has an opinion about it.

Given the rumors that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski may be coming out, a source close to Angelina Joliethe actor’s ex, revealed what the actress thinks of this supposed romance.

Let us remember that their divorce has been in the media and this has supposedly caused Brad Pitt to want to keep his new romance secret.

A source revealed that Angelina Jolie is “aware” of the rumors that her ex is dating Emily, as the news caught her attention.

“Angelina is aware of the rumors linking Brad with Emily, of course the news caught her attention, but It’s not a big concern for her because all she cares about when it comes to Brad’s love life is how it will affect her children.”, commented the source to ‘Hollywood Life’.

She added, “Angelina has a policy of ignoring press stories about Brad and who he may or may not be dating.”

However, the possibility that Brad could introduce his children to his new conquest was also raised, about which according to the source, Angelina thought that it will not be until the day that the relationship becomes more serious when something will change, “The day that If he approaches her and tells her that he plans to introduce someone to his children, she will pay attention to him, but until then she will not be interested.”

Recall that Emily Ratajkowski separated from Sebastian Bear-McClard and then rumors of romance with the Hollywood heartthrob began.