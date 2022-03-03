What Anne Hathaway said to Taína, the daughter of Valeria Mazza, when they crossed paths in a parade in Milan – Revista Para Ti

The former model shared the moment when her 13-year-old daughter, the result of her relationship with Alejandro Gravier, met the Hollywood star.

valeria mazza was reunited with Giorgio Armanihis great friend, in Milan as part of Fashion Week, where the fall-winter 2022-2023 collection was presented.

The former model attended the parade of the Italian designer with her husband, Alejandro Gravier, and their daughter Taino, 13 years old. In the middle of the event, Valeria and her little girl came across Anne Hathaway and they kept up a fun back and forth.

The American superstar praised Taína’s outfit and the businesswoman proudly showed how the meeting in Italy was. “It’s a great pleasure to meet you, how are you? You are the best dressed in the place”, she is heard saying to the artist while the teenager is shocked by her praise.

In addition, he shared a photograph of the moment where Taína and Anne are seen posing smiling and looking at the camera.

In her Instagram feed, Valeria Mazza also uploaded images with Giorgio and his family to congratulate him on the wonderful presentation of his collection. “King Giorgio continues to surprise us with his creativity and elegance”, wrote alongside his post.