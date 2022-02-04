what anti-Covid pills are, how much do they cost, who can use them- Corriere.it

from Ruggiero Corcella

The distribution in Italy of the first 11,200 doses of paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral that joins molnupiravir (Merck) and remdesivir (Gilead) among the available treatments begins today

The names are, as always, tongue twisters: paxlovid, molnupiravir, remdesivir. Their function for very simple: fight Covid (and possibly its variants) in the early stages of the infection. All three are antiviral drugs. The first two have an extra peculiarity, compared to remdesivir, another antiviral produced by Gilead: remdesivir is administered intravenously. Paxlovid (Pfizer) and molnupiravir (Merck) are pills and therefore can be taken by mouth. There distribution to the Regions and Provinces autonomous of first 11,200 doses of paxlovidPfizer’s anti-Covid pill, started today. The first patient treated in Italy is a 54-year-old man with cardiovascular disease and Covid-19, symptomatic for 3 days hospitalized at the Spallanzani Institute. The contract between the structure of the Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo and the American pharmaceutical multinational, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, provides the supply of a total of 600 thousand treatments in 2022which will be progressively distributed to regional health structures, as soon as available, according to the indications of the Ministry of Health and Aifa. The first 11,899 doses of molnupiravir, on the other hand, were delivered to the Regions on 4 January last. According to the last Aifa report Antiviral monitoring for Covid-19 (January 26-27, 2022, document here) are 80,717, hospitalized patients treated with remdesivir (1,439 not hospitalized) and 2,662 those treated with molnupiravir (not hospitalized).

Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid pill, received the green light from the EMA last January 22nd. And on January 28 from Aifa. According to Stella Kyriakides, the EU commissioner for health, the drug has the potential to make a real difference for people at high risk of progression to severe Covid. Paxlovid recommended for Covid-19 therapy in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and have an increased risk of serious illness (Aifa note here). Paxlovid prevents pathology, that is, the aggravation of symptoms. The drug does not prevent the virus from entering cells, but it blocks its replication. In particular, Paxlovid consists of two active ingredients (PF-07321332 and ritonavir) contained in two different tablets, which must be taken together, twice a day. The first active ingredient works by reducing the ability of Sars-CoV-2 to replicate. The second, on the other hand, serves to prolong the action of the first, so as to allow it to stay longer in the organism. For it to be effective, Paxlovid it must be administered as soon as possible and in any case within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Results from a study of 2,246 high-risk patients published by Pfizer show 89% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death.

Remdesivir, Gilead’s drug Remdesivir indicated in treatment of Covid-19 in adults who are not hospitalized and not on oxygen therapy with onset of symptoms for no more than 7 days and in the presence of predisposing clinical conditions that represent risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19 (here the Aifa sheet). For remdesivir was authorized by Ema an extension of indication relating to the treatment of non-oxygen therapy subjects at high risk of severe Covid-19 and the drug can be used up to 7 days from the onset of symptoms (Aifa note here). The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days.

Molnupiravir, the Merck pill Molnupiravir of Merck & Co authorized for the treatment of Covid-19 patients not hospitalized with recent onset of mild to moderate disease and with underlying clinical conditions that may represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that must be taken if Covid is positive within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The treatment lasts 5 days and consists of 4 capsules (800 mg total) to be taken twice daily. Its use not recommended in pregnancy and breastfeeding should be discontinued during treatment and for 4 days after treatment. Prevents hospitalizations.

What is their mechanism of action? Antivirals they act inside the cell where the virus entered and tries to replicate itself in order to multiply itself, thus bringing the cell to death and triggering all the pathological responses that follow, it responds Gianni Sava, professor at the University of Trieste and member of the Italian Society of Pharmacology (Sif). Professor Sava is coordinating for Sif a review on all the drugs that have had a positive role in fighting Covid. The drafts should be ready between March and April.

And this is done by the old remdesivir, both molnupiravir, and paxlovid. And they do it in different ways because q

Someone acts by preventing the newly entered RNA from being taken and transformed in that in the messages he has to give. Someone else does it instead preventing an important protein from promoting maturation of all proteins which must then be produced by the virus.

Are these antivirals safe? Remdesivir has its own securitybecause it has been used for a long time and therefore it was possible to manage it more, for longer and therefore fine-tune all the things that are needed every time some small problem occurs to adjust, doses, method of administration, frequency of administration, etc. Sava.

Molnupiravir is a variation of remdesivir, because the principle of action is more or less the same. For a little bit more modern and at the moment it has its own security, let’s call it enough. Paxlovid the newest of all and therefore we owe his safety based solely on clinical studies that have been made. Unlike the other two who have had some chance to real world study, ie on general patients. This is not to say that paxlovid is unsafe, but that safety is currently based solely on clinical shields.

Could there be any side effects? The specific target of these substances is a viral protein. I am built to counter structures that are properties of the virustherefore, they are not structures possessed by human cells the

n theory due side effects and interactions with human cells on these targets there should be none. This does not mean that there are no other types of interaction, because we are always talking about a molecule that can interact with other molecules if it finds some affinity. From what has been described so far in the scientific literature, adverse events are common (taste disturbances, diarrhea and vomiting) mostly of mild intensity.

Who distributes them? And at what cost? Distribution is done by Commissioner for the Regions And for its prescription the use of a monitoring register is envisaged which will soon be accessible online on the Aifa website. As he explained to the Corriere Filippo Drago, expert of the Italian Society of Pharmacology (SIF) (here the article) access to molnupiravir follows the same flow of monoclonal antibodies. Patients are selected by general practitioners or hospitals. The Regions decide how to distribute it: presumably at the beginning the drug will be present in hospital pharmacieslater in authorized pharmacies. It shouldn’t cost the patient anything. There may be some Regions that will require preliminary investigations (as a swab and possible demonstration of fragility).

Antivirals do not replace the vaccine For people considered at risk, antiviral drugs (Here we explain how they work) can offer an extra weapon. They are not an alternative to vaccinationfor: not only because of their low efficacy, but also because it has a limited duration of action: the concentration of the active ingredients is lowered and, after a couple of days, the medicine will have disappeared from the body. The vaccine, on the other hand, acts on the immune system, which, after being trained, can fight the virus for months.

Can antivirals also be given to those who have already been vaccinated? Absolutely yesthere is no kind of interaction between them.

What advantages can they give? Can help to avoid aggravation. Let’s say that being vaccinated or not being vaccinated is absolutely irrelevant, in the instant in which the virus gives symptoms and unfortunately gives them also in vaccinated people. Treatment with these drugs has nothing to do with the effects of the vaccine.

Do they also work against variants? In theory paxlovid is not expected to have any variation of effect as a function of the variant. The same goes for remdesivir and molnupiravirsince the variant almost always concerns how the virus attacks cells. Omicron and Delta they are variants that modify their ability to attack the cell, they have slightly modified the structures with which they connect the cells that must then infect.

The mechanism of action of antivirals for inside. That is, once the virus has entered, the variant has nothing to do with it, it has its own multiplication mechanism which is preserved among all the variants and which is used to multiply the virus. The target of paxlovid, as of the other two antivirals, a protein that is not subject to this type of mutation.

The cost Pfizer said it is prepared to make up to 120 million treatment cycles available by the end of 2022. The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensure equal access to therapy: for this reason, in the pandemic phase, paxlovid will be offered at different rates based on the income of the various countries. In addition, Pfizer, like Merck, has already entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with generic drug manufacturers to ensure the availability of the antiviral in low- and middle-income countries at controlled prices. The cost of each course should be in line with that of Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, which on the US market it costs 700 dollars. In Italy, this cost is covered by the national health system. For Remdesivir, Gilead has set a cost of $ 390 per vial and $ 2,340 for a five-day cycle.