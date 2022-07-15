What are Adam Sandler’s lesser-known films?

Adam Sandler is world renowned for his participation in A cool dadSon Como Niños and Como Si Fuera la Primera Tiempo, films that led him to position himself as one of the best and most beloved comedy actors, but there are many other little-known films that are worth seeing.

Sandler’s prolific career takes into account 67 movies, and has participated in 5 television series. Despite being one of the most loved actors, he has failed to win an Oscar.

The Wedding Songr, titled in Latin America as The best of my weddings and in Spain as The ideal boy or The wedding singer, is one of those films that does not appear on the current radars of those who seek to see a comedy film, this was the first film that Adam Sandler starred alongside Drew Barrymore.

Reign Over Me, known in Latin America as hope lives in me and Somewhere in the memory in Spain, is one of the actor’s best films and one that few know. Sandler plays Charlie Fineman, a man who lost his family in the 9/11 attack on New York.

Another of the films that is worth looking for and enjoying at home is The Meyerowitz Stories in Spanish it was titled Los Meyerowitz: la familia no se elect. This feature film was released on the NETFLIX platform in 2017, and despite having good reviews, it did not have the expected impact.

Men, Women & Childrenalso known as Men, women and children, is a comedy and drama film, this was another of the films that was broadcast on the platform NETFLIXthe plot includes several stories of adolescents and adults, which take place in parallel, the protagonists are a couple with stories of infidelity who do not pay attention to the development of their son.

billy madison is a 1995 comedy film in which Adam Sandler plays the role that gives the film its name, it was a film that grossed more than 25 million dollars, but that has already been lost in the memory of cinema, but that ensures laughter

