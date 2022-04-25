The Backrooms they have spread through the network being the focus of all kinds of theories and conspiracies by the public, however, what are they? In the following guide we explain it to you and leave you 3 video games that emphasize this term so that you can understand it better.

What are Backrooms? 3 video games that explain it to you

The Backrooms they are part of a popular urban legend. These are areas we travel to in dreams or through glitches in material reality. They are usually represented as empty buildings or offices with several floors from which we try to escape without success. In some of these areas we can even find terrifying beings.

The origin of this place arose through a network user awakening all kinds of theories and conspiracies about. Why are these sites familiar to us? What do they have that attract us? Can you get out of them?

From these confabulations, the scope of thes video games It has not been left behind and it did not take long for titles to come out that collected this experience and brought it closer to the players so that they could experience this sensation first-hand. We find them of different types, some more focused on survival than others, but they all share a series of common elements taken from popular culture about said places.

The Backrooms are divided into levels that are represented in the games being each one darker than the previous one. In this way, the lower floor would be the tutorial, the second floor where certain creatures live, and the third an industrial place that you can only access when you have mastered the previous floor.

1.Enter The Backrooms

A perfect example to go through overwhelming rooms, experience tension dodging enemies, manage resources and enter infinity. Enter the Backrooms takes this premise and takes it to the purest survival, advancing level after level and plunging us into the depths of darkness.





2.The Stanley Parable

The Stanley Parable explores the base of the Backrooms and builds on them to present us with a narrated exploration title and distorted environments that would very well stage the concept at hand.





3.The Backrooms Simulator

Directly, this title takes the essence of the Backrooms and allows us to experience it using the most recurrent elements such as yellow rooms, carpets, empty and industrial environments and a permanent feeling of confinement that reminds us of the supposed videos and images that circulate on the internet.