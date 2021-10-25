What are Bitcoin ETFs? Should you invest in these ETFs today?

Last week was historic for the cryptocurrency community as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of Bitcoin futures. L’ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF debuted early last week, and on the first day of trading, its trading volumes exceeded $ 1 billion, demonstrating high investor demand.

However, while this fund creates a lot of enthusiasm among investors, very few people know what ETFs are and how Cryptocurrency ETFs and other ETFs are different. Now that the SEC has cleared ETFs on a highly unregulated crypto space, it is time for investors to understand what are Bitcoin ETF. This is exactly what we talk about in this article.

What are Bitcoin ETFs? – Summary

What is a Bitcoin ETF?

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), in general, is an investment vehicle that monitors the performance of one or more underlying assets. ETFs offer investors exposure to these assets without investors actually needing to own them.

A Bitcoin ETF tracks the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With a Bitcoin ETF, an investor can gain exposure to Bitcoin without necessarily owning and trading Bitcoin.

Investors prefer Bitcoin ETFs because they prevent them from holding and trading Bitcoin itself. Owning and trading Bitcoin can be tricky for investors with minimal knowledge in this industry due to the complex security and storage procedures involved. ETFs are mainly preferred by investors who are only concerned with making profits.

There are many advantages for a Bitcoin ETF, making some investors prefer them to owning the actual Bitcoin. As mentioned above, the process of owning and holding an ETF is simpler and less complex than real Bitcoin.

With a Bitcoin ETF, an investor doesn’t have to worry about create accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges, buy wallets and store long wallet addresses. An ETF can easily be bought and sold through traditional financial markets. Furthermore, cryptocurrency exchanges are less secure than traditional markets as they are more prone to hacking attacks.

The other great advantage that comes frominvest in a Bitcoin ETF versus Bitcoin Actual is that with an ETF, an investor can short sell their ETF shares if they assume that Bitcoin prices will decline in the future. This is not possible with a traditional exchange, making ETFs more preferable to investors.

With Bitcoin, new investors can find the market complex and it may take some time for a new investor to learn all the trading strategies that can help them reduce the likelihood of loss. However, ETFs are better understood by many investors because they are found in different investment vehicles. Therefore, an investor who does not have the time or interest to know the Bitcoin trading opt for an ETF if you just want to get exposure to the digital currency. Looking at these benefits derived from Bitcoin ETF, are more ideal for those traders who prefer to stick to the traditional aspects but don’t want to miss out on the fast growing digital currency industry.

SEC approves Bitcoin futures ETF

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hesitated to approve a Bitcoin ETF. A few weeks ago, the SEC said it would approve this product, which created a lot of enthusiasm in investors, especially those in the crypto space.

However, the SEC has not approved a direct Bitcoin ETF, but approved a ETF based on Bitcoin futures, which, according to the commission, is easier to regulate than a real ETF.

THE Bitcoin futures they are like a derivative trading tool that allows two parties to enter into a contract that allows them to buy and sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price at a later date. Bitcoin futures are traded on a commodity exchange such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Basically, when you invest in a Bitcoin futures ETF, you agree to buy or sell Bitcoin for a certain price on a specific date regardless of what the prices will be. A date is set between two parties who will fulfill the transaction. These parties enter into a contract that requires them to fulfill their obligations once the set date has come.

Once the set date is reached, the party who agreed to buy Bitcoin will do so with a premium or discount. THE Bitcoin prices they keep changing; so there is very little chance that one will buy it at the same price they had when they entered into the contract. The investor who agreed to buy the Bitcoin will pay at the current spot price and pay for the value of the futures contracts.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was the first futures-based ETF to be approved in the United States. This ETF made significant gains, with its trading volumes exceeding a billion dollars on the first day of trading.

Other ETFs also recently debuted on the market, such as theValkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETFs and, the next few days also theVanEck Bitcoin Futures ETFs. The SEC chairman had previously hinted at approving these funds by stating that the regulator was more open to approving a futures-backed ETF than a physically backed Bitcoin ETF.

The cryptocurrency industry has long been waiting for a Bitcoin ETF. Wealth management firms began applying for Bitcoin spot ETF approval in 2017. However, these applications were rejected by the regulator. According to the SEC, none of these Bitcoin ETFs could prove that they resist market manipulation.

Canada has made great strides in this area, unlike the United States, where financial market regulators are unwilling to launch Bitcoin ETFs backed by true cryptocurrency. Canada has approved not only several Bitcoin ETFs but also Ethereum ETFs. ETFs launched earlier this year and have performed well, having attracted a wide range of investors looking for a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Where to invest in Bitcoin futures ETFs?

Should I invest in Bitcoin ETFs today?

If you are looking for ways to invest in Bitcoin without buying the real cryptocurrency, then Bitcoin ETFs are some of the best ways to invest and BITO is the first Bitcoin EFT to be launched.

By investing in Bitcoin ETFs, you don’t have to worry about things like secure wallets to hold your Bitcoins or worry about the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Investors have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Bitcoin-related ETFs and Proshares “BITO” Bitcoin Futures ETF is expected to receive a good upward push in prices and will certainly pave the way for more Bitcoin ETFs that should be launched in the coming weeks.

