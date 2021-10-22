What are Bitcoins and how to buy them

Bitcoin it is a reality that has taken hold in recent years, the result of a wild digitization but also of a certain growing mistrust towards an economic system that stands on increasingly fragile legs.

In this truly complex context, the one that sets itself the task of being was created the real alternative to banks and traditional finance, creating something new and never seen before.

Now, to say whether this goal will ever really be achieved is a task that belongs only to finance gurus or charlatans, figures who very often coincide, but there is no denying the great impact that Bitcoin has had so far.

In just a handful of years it has gone from almost total anonymity to being a solid and established reality, capable of generating stratospheric revenues for anyone who has chosen to believe in it from the beginning.

Does thinking of betting on the most famous digital currency in the world make sense today? Maybe, but you need to make one first careful study of what are the bases of the project before jumping headlong into it.

The only certainty that can be defined as such today is that, the shock generated by this new technology, is something from which one cannot and must not go back.

In this 2 minute video, Riccardo Zanetti explains what cryptocurrencies are.

When and why Bitcoin was born

It was back in 2008 and the world was in crisis due to the big banking giants and their greedy CEOs, who had staked everything on short-term policies that fattened their wallets and impoverished the financial system.

THE Subprime mortgages they had just blown up in the face on Wall Street and governments were trying to put desperate patches to bleed when, in the general hustle and bustle, he popped up in the name of Satoshi Nakamoto.

The person behind this name is still today shrouded in total mystery and is known only through this pseudonym, but his work is well known.

This individual has created a digital currency which is based on a totally innovative and democratic system, able to allow the exchange of money between the parties involved.

The idea was precisely that of completely supplant the need for a banking system, in order to prevent all the money in the world from being sifted by very few individuals.

There for them the ambitions seemed pure fantasy, so much to go unnoticed by most of the public, but interesting enough to attract the right attention.

From that point on, thanks to careful development and a system that has proven its efficiency, we move on to the current days where Bitcoin is a reality worth billions of dollars.

What system is Bitcoin based on

Bitcoin is based on the blockchain system, something totally innovative that evolves the world of computing bringing it to heights never seen before.

Basically the whole mechanism runs on a closed loop where the data is exchanged in blocks (hence the name blockchain), which can only function regularly thanks to systems capable of solving these blocks.

The difficulty (but also the security of the network itself) is inherent in code used, impossible to decode except by the operators of the network itself.

These operators are the miners, those who allow the smooth running and functioning of the entire system and who need very powerful equipment to work.

If at the beginning even a very powerful computer could be used to participate, encryption and the growing difficulty of operations have made this task exclusive in terms of components.

To be a Bitcoin network validator (a miner) serve real stations with crazy and unattainable computing capacity and energy expenditures by individuals.

Why would anyone decide to become a validator? For the simple fact that, by helping to run the network and solving transactions, you receive a quantity of Bitcoin in return.

This is not only enough to cover overheads but, according to today’s value of the coin, it is enough to generate stellar revenues for miners.

How to invest in Bitcoin

To invest in this as in any other cryptocurrency, you just need to resort to one of the countless platforms that are used for the purchase and sale of virtual currencies.

Some of the most famous are Binance, Coinbase and Crypto.Com, which allow anyone to buy an unlimited number of Bitcoins via wire transfer or credit card.

To use them all you need to do is download the app or go to the website and register, which takes a few minutes to complete.

First you need to provide their personal details, followed by the details of the residence and finally with a photo of an identity document and biometric data.

Once the procedures have been completed, you are catapulted into the main screen, where values ​​and percentages related to the most important cryptocurrencies on the market are usually positioned.

That’s enough from here make a deposit by going to the screen provided for the purpose (different depending on the platform) and choose how you want to transfer money.

Unfortunately, due to a bleeding of the banking system towards exchanges, in recent times there are more and more cases in which these money movements are hindered with bad excuses.

Generally the bank will say that the beneficiary is not safe, blocking the transfer for the “good of the user”. Obviously this is a painful excuse from whom it only does its own interests and cares about those of the customer, leading you to wonder how much you really own your current account.

It is possible to overcome this inconvenience call the bank directly or write via email and ask for the block to be removed, explaining that the operation is being carried out with awareness.

If that doesn’t work either, you can threaten account closure or take legal action, which is in the full right of a customer who owns his possessions.

Bitcoin or Ethereum?

A dualism that appears to be very popular in this period is that between Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as between Ethereum and many other coins that follow it at a certain distance, but it is not a real competition.

Although cryptocurrencies and blockchains are many at the moment they are not in real direct competition with each other, at least not to the point where the success of one means the failure of the other.

At present the market and the uses of the various systems is growing rapidly, with new partnerships popping up like mushrooms practically every day.

This entails that all may have constant growth, without generating a rush to the customer or a toxic and destructive competition.

Indeed, if you look carefully at the market, you can easily see how the innovative push and the news spread like wildfire, as well as the increases in value of the respective crypto.

In the world of digital currencies trends are used to forming within which there are bullish pressures for the entire sector and not for the single entity.

For this reason it doesn’t make much sense to say Bitcoin or Ethereum, just because each shines with its own light and aims to offer a personal solution to certain problems, which are generally different from those aimed at by the competition.

Surely there will come a day when there will be real, direct and elimination competition in the world of blockchains but, at least for now, the saturation of the market is far from being achieved.

Is Bitcoin Safe?

Obviously the answer to this answer is the result of the evidence brought to the table up to now and it cannot predict the future or give financial advice, but it can still be useful.

At the time of this writing, there is no tangible evidence or event that could lead anyone to believe that Bitcoin is not safe.

The system has been around for many years, with an endless tide of hacking attempts of which none have ever been successful and a code that increases in difficulty and security over time.

Starting from these bases and with an infinite series of big names who believe in this blockchain, you can think of sleeping peacefully even as the owner of this digital currency.

Different discourse is that linked to the trend of its value over time and whether it can be defined as a safe investment, which definition is quite laughable in itself.

A global pandemic and numerous financial crises (such as the Subprime one) should have taught that no investment is risk-free, even cash is not.

The fallacy of the economy has been repeatedly demonstrated and there is no refuge from gigantic events, much less when it comes to Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general.

This market is in fact still very young and a victim of fairly consistent fluctuations and manipulations, from which it is really impossible to protect oneself.

The only real way to take cover is diversify their investments as much as possible, trying to focus on different sectors in the hope that, in the event of a collapse, a portion of them will not be severely affected.

Finally, it must then be considered whether buying Bitcoin is safe, but even here the answer is very complex and requires much more than a simple “yes” or “no”.

There are numerous platforms that are absolutely reliable like those mentioned above, but this world is also full of scams and Ponzi schemes ready to trap the less experienced.

To avoid this kind of traps, it is always necessary to do research from different sources, avoiding those who promise easy money and solutions that seem too good to be true.

If you arm yourself with a pinch of patience and a little desire to discover this new world, it will be easy to realize how easy it is to follow safe paths and avoid being bewitched by shady unscrupulous individuals.