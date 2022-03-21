What are crypto games and how do they work to win real money playing

Today we are going to review the best video games that earn you cryptocurrency, which we can then exchange for Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. For better or for worse, we analyze one of the future paths of the video game industry.

The video game industry has changed a lot in the last decade. When we thought that high definition and 3D were the future, emerging technologies such as virtual reality arrived… or the concept of the metaverse.

Of course, this is not something exclusively typical of the video game industry. The advancement of technology has led to so-called virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, which we now know as cryptocurrencies.

This digitized payment unit is becoming more and more popular in our society. Here also comes the concept of NFT (non-fungible token), which has raised so much controversy among players.

Companies like Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix or Sega have been interested in exploiting this technology. Others, like GSC Game World, had to reverse their policies.

Did you know that you can earn cryptocurrencies playing video games? This is thanks to GameFi, an organization in charge of managing decentralized finances in relation to the game.

Having said that, let’s dive into the subject and analyze its viability for the future. What are crypto games and how do they work to earn real money playing.

What are crypto games?

Surely all of you know first-hand or by hearsay the so-called pay-to-win games, which are basically those that have a large number of micropayments. Games like FIFA come to mind, or the dark past of Diablo III or Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Here we are going to talk about something different. We don’t pay money to win, we play to make money. The advancement of technology has made it possible for us to earn money doing what we like the most..

These are the crypto games, known as P2E. By playing these titles, we will be able to get cryptocurrencies of different types… which are then exchanged for assets and/or digitized real money.

In essence, and not to go too far, crypto games allow you to generate money by completing missions, completing challenges or participating in events. Watch out for the latter.

What cryptocurrencies can we win playing? Through the GameFi system (also called DeFi), these points can be exchanged for Bitcoin, Ethereum or even NFT (non-fungible tokens) through a decentralized financial operation.

You are surely wondering if these crypto games are free or paid. Neither one thing nor the other, because what at first sight indicates one of the two… later turns into another. We explain it clearly.

Some crypto games are free. We can download and start them 100% free. However, others require an initial ”investment”, which we could almost call a start-up fee.

That is, we are asked to pay a certain amount of money (always in cryptocurrency), in order to start playing. Does it ring a bell? In effect, this has just become a gamble.

Therein lies the “trap” of some crypto games: You are already paying before you start playing, and you feel obligated to cover what you have initially invested… as starting point. Be very careful with this.

The cryptocurrency funds obtained from these games have two possible uses. The first, and most common, is to use them to buy in-game items and cosmetics to continue playing.

The second use is the most obvious: to manage these funds in a virtual cryptocurrency wallet. Sometimes we even get paid with NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Automatically, you become the owner of a token, which you can use in-game or sell on portals like OpenSea or Rarible.

The P2E industry is growing by leaps and bounds. We remind you that everything is managed by the GameFi decentralized finance office. Then we leave you with top 5 crypto games.

Axie Infinity

One of the leading crypto games. Axie Infinity has two game modes: Adventure, which consists of fulfilling missions and challenges, and Battle, which pits you against other players (PvP). Of course, it has an economy system based on P2E.

In Axie Infinity there are two coins. The first is Smooth Love Potion (SLP), but where the big market lies is in the Axie Infinity Token (AXS). We will get the latter by winning qualifying battles with our Axies characters… and we can even sell our creations.

plant vs undead

A game very similar to Plants vs Zombies, but focused on farming rather than combat. Your objective will be to complete missions, cultivate your farm and improve it, and even get better seeds. There are also battle modes to defend or invade other farms.

The main currency in Plant vs Undead is Light Energy (LE), which we can then convert into the PVU cryptocurrency. These can be traded in the economy system, but it is also possible to sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of our special plants and crops all over the world.

Battle of Guardians

This is an MMO (massively multiplayer) game focused on cryptocurrencies. Battle of Guardians is developed with the Unreal Engine and features an epic fantasy story. There are three sides: the humans, the demons, and the guardians, each with their own characteristics and abilities.

The main source of income for Battle of Guardians is NFTs. We can exchange characters in exchange for cryptocurrencies, play arena or story mode, or measure ourselves against others in tournaments.. The latter require an entrance fee. There are also two other cryptocurrencies: Battle of Guardians Share (BGS) and Fighting Points (FP).

meta wars

If you like real-time strategy and science fiction, Metawars is one of the best crypto games in the genre. It was launched in October by BNB Smart Chain, and combines space exploration with battles. For example, we can invade other territories or improve our fleet.

The main currency of the game is WARS, which we get by winning battles and challenges. We can exchange it or use it as an entry fee for auctions and bets. Also included are NFTs (with their own market) and the secondary currency Gamma (GAM).

DeFi Kingdoms

DeFi Kingdoms is the quintessential P2E RPG. It is tremendously popular, and we can say that it is more of a covert NFT market than an RPG. There are a lot of quests, combat against AI, tournaments against real players, customization and cultivation of farms and gardens.

In DeFi Kingdoms we can generate money with the JEWEL cryptocurrency. It can be used as a barter currency as well as a starting fee for tournaments. We can also bet JEWEL in gardens (grounds) and banks. It has its own NFT market for heroes and characters, and a battle mode.

These 5 crypto games are the most popular on GameFi. With them you can obtain cryptocurrencies and exchange them for other digital goods. Of course, be careful with his tricks.

Do you usually play crypto games? Are you interested in NFTs and blockchain technology? Whether we like it or not, these advances have come to the industry to stay and there seems to be no end in sight. It’s life: constant change and not looking back.