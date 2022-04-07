What are curtain bangs, how to style them and how to maintain them

For several months there have been several celebrities who have been encouraged by the most trendy bangs of this 2022. Sara Carbonero, Kendall Jenner or Kaia Gerber confirmed at the beginning of the year the return of the curtain bangs, also known as curtain fringea type of fringe that not only looks good on all faces and softens the features, but is also ideal for those girls looking for a comfortable and versatile cut.

The prestigious hairdresser Josep Pons has explained to The vanguard what are the keys to wearing the favorite fringe of the French. “Curtain bangs are long bangs of various sizes, usually with a more centralized distribution, rather than a side parting, although they can also be styled like this. They have nothing to do with straight bangs,” she points out.

Actress Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’) with curtain bangs Instagram @sydney_sweeney

Recognizing this type of bangs is very easy since it does not have a straight cut but a swept one that is perfectly appreciated because it is worn open, thus achieving that the side strands blend with the rest of the hair in a very natural way.

Sara Carbonero is a great follower of this type of bangs Instagram @saracarbonero

“The curtain fringe is a great contribution, especially the concept of lateral scaling and something shorter in the central part, as it allows you to comb it intertwining with longer hair, it gives you many variants and options,” says the award-winning professional. Gaudí Beauty Awards, some awards that will be held on May 7 within the framework of the Cosmobeauty Barcelona 2022 fair.

Joseph PonsHairdresser and image consultant





Pons adds that the curtain fringe “sweetens and stylizes the face” and brings “a lot of glamour” to the look beauty. “There are countless number of actresses and stylists who use curtain bangs, such as Ana Milan or Ana de Armas, who comb their hair in this way that helps, I insist, to conceal and stylize,” she says.

Actress Emilia Jones at the post-Oscar party organized by Vanity Fair Instagram @emiliajonesy

One of the great advantages of wearing this type of fringe is its maintenance, since it does not require going to the hairdresser as often as a short fringe or one above the eyebrows, which are much more sacrificed because they must be retouched every so often.

The French ‘influencer’ Jeanne Damas with curtain bangs Instagram @jeannedamas

“To maintain it is very easy, as long as it is well cut. If you want a circular or smooth shape, you can work with irons better if you don’t have a good handling of the dryer, “says the stylist and image consultant. He also recommends that, to maintain “good volume and density”, specific products should be used to provide that movement and make it look hydrated and with good-looking ends.

Josep Pons affirms that irons can be used to shape a fringe that offers “a thousand possibilities” of hairstyle

A type of fringe that offers “a thousand hairstyle possibilities”, as Pons puts it. It is perfect for those women who want to release a new look without the need to radically cut their hair. A subtle and on-trend change of look that can be worn with different styles, from completely straight to wavy hair.

The model Kaia Gerber with midi hair and curtain bangs Instagram @kaiagerber

It can also be worn with a high ponytail, a casual chignon or with a comfortable semi-updo. A fringe that clears the face a lot and that brings a fresh and renewed touch to the hair.

