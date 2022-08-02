What are Demi Lovato’s pronouns?

POP star Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021 and announced that she would identify as them.

However, in a new interview, Lovato shared that she would return to her/her pronouns.

Has Demi Lovato changed her pronouns?

Demi Lovato told entertainment media in May 2021 that she identified as non-binary and would change her pronouns to them.

At the time, Lovato wrote on Twitter, “I’m proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will be officially changing my pronouns to them/them in the future. »

Those who identify as non-binary do not identify as male or female and tend not to conform to gender norms.

However, Lovato announced in a statement on August 2, 2022 that she was switching her pronouns back to her.

“I’m still learning and coming to my senses, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Lovato said, adding, “Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me. »

She shared her reasons for the change on the Spout podcast, saying she’s a “fluid person” and added, “For me, it’s pretty much about, like, feeling human deep down.

“I think what’s important is that no one is perfect,” she said.

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just a matter of respect. »

Why did Demi Lovato identify as them?

Lovato said when she made the decision to change her pronouns to them, it was at a time when she felt she didn’t identify as male or female.

“When I was faced with the choice of going into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman,” she said. on the podcast.

Lovato – who came out pansexual in March 2021 – wrote on Instagram at the time: “Every day we wake up we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be.

“I’ve spent most of my life growing up in front of all of you…you’ve seen the good, the bad and everything in between. Not only was my life a journey for me, but I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.

“Today is a day when I am so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will be officially changing my pronouns to they/them at l ‘coming. »

Speaking about her reasoning for switching to them/them, Lovato said she “didn’t feel like a man,” adding, “I just felt like a human. And that is what they/they are talking about.

“For me, it’s just about feeling human at the core. »

What did Demi Lovato say about people still being wrong?

Lovato shared with his fans that he recently changed his pronouns to them, explaining that it was okay if they were accidentally misinterpreted.

On July 13, 2021, Lovato shared an Instagram post asking fans to just “respect” her wishes.

“If you confuse me with me, that’s okay,” she said at the time.

“Sometimes I accidentally get it wrong!” It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself all my life. And sometimes it’s hard to remember!

2

The singer continued, “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, The Shift will come naturally.

“I’m just grateful for your efforts to try and remember what matters so much to my healing process. »

Lovato added a caption below the post explaining why she wanted to make a statement to her fans.

“I felt the need to post this because I often find changing pronouns can be confusing for some and hard to remember for others,” she wrote.

“It all depends on your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s fine. Remember that I love you and carry on.