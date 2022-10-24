What are “dirty bombs”: radioactive but not atomic and so far never used in combat

FILE PHOTO. A view shows a business center damaged by a Russian missile attack in kyiv (REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko)

The Russian government has denounced the possibility of Ukraine using a “dirty bomb” on its own territory to blame Russia for using weapons of massive destruction and generate a harsh response from the West, an accusation that kyiv has rejected and that Paris, Washington and London consider a “pretext for an escalation” Russian military.

The possible use of dirty bombs, which to date has not been proven in any conflict, generates great alarm among the population because its composition includes radioactive elements but, according to experts, its destructive capacity is not much higher than that of conventional weapons.

Also known as radiological weaponthe dirty bomb is a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, enriched with radioactive material that spreads when the explosive explodesfollowing a doctrine of use similar to that of chemical weapons.

Despite containing radioactive elements, dirty bombs are not atomic weapons, which require a complex nuclear fusion reaction, and their range and the damage they can cause is only a fraction insignificant of which atomic weapons are capable.

In the case of dirty bombs, the radioactive element is barely directly raises the lethality of the explosivebut in theory it could generate a pollution in the affected area that amplifies the effects of an attack with conventional weapons.

However, the dispersion caused by the explosive generates an effect of “dilution” of the contaminant in the environment, drastically reducing the radioactive dose that potential victims would suffer.

For this reason, beyond its possible destructive effects, the experts point out the capacity that this weaponry has to generate alarm among the population.

Currently, no army in the world includes dirty bombs among its weapons, according to a study published in 2021 by the Spanish Institute for Strategic Studies (IEEE) of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, which specifies that only some terrorist groupsmainly radical Islamists and US supremacists, are considering its possible use.

In the Korean War (1950-1953) the US considered and discarded its use, says the IEEE report, but it was Saddam Hussein, in the 1980s, who studied joining a regular army in order to circumvent international prohibitions on nuclear weapons. He eventually also abandoned the project.

According to UN scientists, Iraq has tested 1987 the explosion of a radiological bomb, ruled out due to low lethality.

When the following decade arrived, no army in the world was considering the use of dirty bombs in combat for their low effectiveness and its complex handling, in addition to the international banswith which its possible use was restricted to the sphere of terrorist groups.

In November 1995, the Chechen leader Shamil Basayev announced that a radioactive container was in the Moscow park of Izmailovo. There was Cesium-137 in the container and its radiation level exceeded a hundred times the norm, although the Russian authorities ruled out that it could seriously endanger people’s health.

Military experts pointed out, however, that its explosion in a certain place and in meteorological conditions that made it possible to disperse fissile materials could become a “source of substantial radioactive contamination.”

Since then, several attempts by terrorist groups to develop dirty bombs have been foiled and there is no record of any such attack ever taking place.

Already in 2004 the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denounced that “in almost all countries” there is material to create a “dirty bomb” and assured that more than a hundred countries had “inadequate” control and management programs to avoid and detect the theft of radioactive materials”.

The atomic body, dependent on the UN, urged to consider this control “a priority.”

