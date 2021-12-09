What are dogecoins: let’s find out together!

Have you ever heard of dogecoins? If your answer is no, no problem, because after reading today’s article, this cryptocurrency will have no more secrets for you!

Dogecoins, as mentioned above, are a cryptocurrency, that is a type of digital currency, which by its very nature is encrypted, in fact the same, is visible and usable only by those who know a specific computer code.

A cryptocurrency, therefore, does not exist in physical format but is generated only digitally through a mining process, i.e. the process of extracting digital coins.

But what are dogecoins, how are they used and how do they position themselves in the sea magnum of cryptocurrencies?

Dogecoins are cryptocurrencies, created in 2013, whose purpose was to make a goliardic joke, in fact the logo of this cryptocurrency is inspired by a very widespread meme on the web at that time, which represents a Shiba Inu dog breed.

The name itself pays homage to the animal protagonist of this logo, in fact the term “doge” in American slang means “dog”, it is a distortion of the classic “dog” that we all know, while “coin” means “coin”.

This cryptocurrency, despite the initial project was a pure joke, has been able to develop its potential very quickly, in fact it immediately experienced a thriving worldwide spread.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that manages to remain stable over time, despite the fluctuations that also affect other cryptocurrencies, therefore it is an investment to be definitely taken into consideration.

In fact, despite cryptocurrencies are a non-governmental currency and therefore are not affected by the fluctuation and inflation of world markets, as is the case for the stock exchange and therefore for classic currencies such as euro and dollar, for example, it is still a currency without legal tender almost all over the world, as it is not regulated by government bodies and institutions.

Now you are surely wondering what this speech means and you are thinking whether it is better to buy dogecoin or to avoid investing in this cryptocurrency.

The answer is simple: be calm and do not get any paranoia, in fact our speech only means that most likely, in 99% of cases you will not be able to pay in a physical store through your wallet full of dogecoin, at least not currently, but you will have to opt for this cryptocurrency, which represents an absolutely advantageous option, if you want to make a medium and long-term investment.

In fact, you can monitor the stock market in a comfortable, easy and smart way wherever you are.

You just need to check the trend of the cryptocurrency, through your virtual wallet, then you can decide in one click whether to keep and maybe invest your capital again in dogecoin or sell all your assets at that particular moment.

Obviously, before making any type of investment, both with physical coins and cryptocurrencies, you must evaluate the pros and cons, also considering that the benefits are seen in most cases with a medium and long-term investment, but if you decide to invest even in the short term, dogecoins are certainly the best choice.

In fact, you can also enjoy advantages by investing a minimum capital and deciding to sell your assets, after a short time, whether you have earned compared to the initial investment, or if you have a loss or the amount is unchanged compared to what you invested.

Given the great demand for this cryptocurrency, you will always have someone interested in investing in it and this represents a parachute in case you decide to change course.