What are dollar bills that cost up to a thousand times their price like?
Collectors can offer fortunes for the flaws that some bills present.
The dollar bills that have flaws or errors, far from being useless, multiply their value. Collectors can pay impressive figures, in many cases a thousand times more than its price.
Among the most common errors can be found bills with replicated serial numbers, incorrect stamp impressions, variation in colors, skewed orientations, and sometimes double printing.
The most popular dollar bills
First Lady
The one-dollar silver certificate, printed in 1886 and discontinued in 1957, features Martha Washington, the first lady of the United States. It could be worth anywhere from $300 to $1,000.
One more with great value
This banknote has a prized value for collectors. It can cost between 500 and 750 dollars, although depending on its condition it can also cost a thousand because it is an old collector’s item.
The series that is all the rage
These bills are highly sought after and their market value can range from $5 to $800. For example, the series L00033462, of which only 80,000 copies were printed, is highly valued.
The first
The original series of the National Bank dollar bill was printed in 1861. Very few exist, due to the fact that they were made and distributed in national banks at that time. Specialists say they can be worth more than 30 thousand dollars.