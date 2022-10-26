What are dollar bills that cost up to a thousand times their price like?

The dollar bills that have flaws or errors, far from being useless, multiply their value. Collectors can pay impressive figures, in many cases a thousand times more than its price.

Among the most common errors can be found bills with replicated serial numbers, incorrect stamp impressions, variation in colors, skewed orientations, and sometimes double printing.​

The most popular dollar bills

First Lady

The one-dollar silver certificate, printed in 1886 and discontinued in 1957, features Martha Washington, the first lady of the United States. It could be worth anywhere from $300 to $1,000.







The only time the image of a woman has appeared on a bill was in 1886.

One more with great value

This banknote has a prized value for collectors. It can cost between 500 and 750 dollars, although depending on its condition it can also cost a thousand because it is an old collector’s item.







This ticket if it looks in good condition can cost up to 1,000 dollars.

The series that is all the rage

These bills are highly sought after and their market value can range from $5 to $800. For example, the series L00033462, of which only 80,000 copies were printed, is highly valued.







Serial number on dollar bills.

The first

The original series of the National Bank dollar bill was printed in 1861. Very few exist, due to the fact that they were made and distributed in national banks at that time. Specialists say they can be worth more than 30 thousand dollars.







Very few exist, as they were printed and issued to individual national banks across the country in 1861.

