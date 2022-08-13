What are Dourdan and Angers doing on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

MEGA via Getty Images MEGA via Getty Images

FASHION – For several days, Kim Kardashian’s butt has been talked about again and it’s not because it was estimated at 21 million dollars. No, if it is still in the spotlight, it is because the names of several French villages and towns have found themselves (literally) inscribed on it. Explanations.

We are on Tuesday July 5, the day before the Balenciaga show for which she paraded in an elegant tight black dress alongside Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman. The reality TV star, who arrived in Paris during the day, decided to take a tour of one of the boutiques of the luxury brand in the capital.

Kim Kardashian is accompanied by her daughter, North West. Even though the youngest is dressed in a long parka, her mother gets out of her taxi wearing a swimsuit, one piece slipped on like a bodysuit over a pair of tights.

On the front are the faces of what appear to be members of a rock band, the so-called Speedhunters. And on the back (on the panties), their concert dates, including some in France. January 12? In Angers. On the 18th of the same month, it was in Ciel, a commune in Saône-et-Loire, that they played. On April 22, we find them in Auray, in Morbihan, and on May 25 in Corsica, at L’île rousse.

There are others: Dourdan, Le Bas Chenully, Bellegarde… The name of Neipel, in Germany, is also sewn. That of several Finnish, Swiss, Spanish and English cities, too.

So yes, these cities do exist. But here, the group, him, not at all. According to the British daily The Independent, it would actually be the dates of birth of some of the members of the creative team of Balenciaga, whose name is also inscribed at the bottom of the panties. The fake band was invented by the label’s current artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, for the needs of the autumn-winter 2018 collection.

Sweatshirts and T-shirts with their effigy had also been presented. In the same way as flocked clothing from the World Food Programme, a panel of fabrics in bright, even garish colours, as well as cuts oscillating between over-size or second skin. And between good and bad taste, the famous signature of the Georgian stylist.

