What are Dourdan and Angers doing on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

MEGA via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Tuesday July 5, in Paris.

FASHION – For several days, Kim Kardashian’s butt has been talked about again and it’s not because it was estimated at 21 million dollars. No, if it is still in the spotlight, it is because the names of several French villages and towns have found themselves (literally) inscribed on it. Explanations. We are on Tuesday July 5, the day before the Balenciaga show for which she paraded in an elegant tight black dress alongside Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman. The reality TV star, who arrived in Paris during the day, decided to take a tour of one of the boutiques of the luxury brand in the capital. Kim Kardashian is accompanied by her daughter, North West. Even though the youngest is dressed in a long parka, her mother gets out of her taxi wearing a swimsuit, one piece slipped on like a bodysuit over a pair of tights.

MEGA via Getty Images

On the front are the faces of what appear to be members of a rock band, the so-called Speedhunters. And on the back (on the panties), their concert dates, including some in France. January 12? In Angers. On the 18th of the same month, it was in Ciel, a commune in Saône-et-Loire, that they played. On April 22, we find them in Auray, in Morbihan, and on May 25 in Corsica, at L’île rousse.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images