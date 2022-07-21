What are Ellen Pompeo’s favorite Grey’s Anatomy episodes | Netflix series | ABC nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Staying for more than 15 years as one of the most successful series on television is not easy, but Shonda Rhimes knew how to achieve it with “Grey’s Anatomy” through its 18 seasons with stories that tell the experiences of Meredith Gray, a surgical intern who manages to be accepted at Seattle Grace Hospital and who eventually becomes chief of General Surgery at what is now Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

She is one of the characters that appears in almost all the episodes throughout the 16 years that have passed since its premiere in 2005. This role is played by Ellen Pompeo, who in fiction begins her medical career along with four other colleagues and whose personal stories captivated his loyal fans.

Because she appeared in very moving scenes, it is not easy for the protagonist of the medical drama to choose one that is her favorite among the many chapters; however, she unveiled not one, but two chosen ones.

In “Grey’s Anatomy”, Ellen Pompeo is Meredith, a role that captivated the audience for more than 15 years (Photo: ABC)

THE EPISODES OF “GREY´S ANATOMY” THAT ELLEN POMPEO LIKES THE MOST

Here are the names of the episodes preferred by the talented actress.

What he said on “Good Morning America”

When she was invited to the “Good Morning America” ​​program, Ellen Pompeo was asked the question and she made it known which of all she stayed with and her answer was “Pilot Episode”, noting that everything started with him.

In another interview he mentioned another chapter

But this was not the first time that he was consulted on the same subject, since when he participated in the “Variety’s Power of Women” event, along with Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen and Krista Vernoff, telling about his experience of working in the drama, he gave another name .

“It’s too many episodes, too many seasons. I… I… I… I don’t want to say, because there have been many good ones; so I can’t highlight anything”he limited himself to saying at the beginning, but then he mentioned “The sound of silence”, from season 12. “That was definitely one of my favorite episodes. Being directed by Denzel [Washington] It was definitely the highlight of the 17 seasons for me because he’s one of my acting idols.”accurate.

Her response caused surprise, because she had an altercation with the American director in the recording of one of the scenes.

THE FIGHT OF ELLEN POMPEO AND DENZEL WASHINGTON

In ‘The Sound of silence’ (12×09), Meredith suffers a broken jaw due to an attack by a patient. After her teammates managed to save her and stabilize her, Gray was forced to listen to her attacker’s apology.

The actress said that she had preferred not to have to approach the character until the moment of recording, so they did not rehearse. When she started filming the scene she felt that the apology wasn’t working, so she started improvising.

“Then he apologized to me, but he was doing it very gently. And I was mad because I had to sit there and listen to that apology. He wasn’t looking me in the eye and I yelled at him, ‘Look at me! When you apologize, look at me!’, that was not in the dialogue”Pompeo recalled on his podcast.

Apparently that act of improvisation was not to the liking of Denzel Washington, who caught his attention and stressed that he was the director. Obviously, this angered the actress who did not hesitate to mention that she was the protagonist and she knew her character.

Ellen Pompeo clarified that she has him “the greatest respect as an actor, as a director, as everything” and attributed the discussion to the fact that both are very passionate about their profession and had a disagreement: “It was an incredible experience, it really was (…). We were fine after that. He is one of the best”.

“He did the show because his wife is a huge fan. His wife is really the one who told him, ‘That show is amazing, you should go do it.’ I think he saw it as a good exercise to go in and run something fast.”added the protagonist of “Grey’s Anatomy”.