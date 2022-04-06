Technology

What are Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter after becoming its main shareholder?

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 5 minutes read

  • Jane Wakefield
  • Technology Correspondent, BBC

Elon Musk

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Musk is now Twitter’s largest single shareholder. What will be his next move?

Elon Musk did not tweet about his new Twitter involvement, which to an avid tweeter seems somewhat ironic.

Perhaps it was because the 9.2% he now owns is considered a passive participationAlthough those who know Musk don’t expect him to stay that way for long.

His first move was to throw a pollasking if people wanted an edit button, something long overdue and perhaps something he personally needs (Twitter confirmed Tuesday that he is working on an edit option).

The new announcement that he will join the directory Twitter was not a surprise.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 5 minutes read

Related Articles

What Internet speed do PLCs have via Ethernet cable and WiFi

7 mins ago

War in Ukraine: a British high-tech missile split a Russian helicopter in half in the air

18 mins ago

WhatsApp: how to send messages with different fonts and without installing strange apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

29 mins ago

War Russia – Ukraine | Starstreak: a British high-tech missile split a Russian helicopter in half in the air | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | VIDEO | WORLD

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button