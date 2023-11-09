What are foods rich in prebiotics that help improve and take care of the intestinal microbiota or flora?

Microbiota or intestinal flora are considered by experts as the “second brain”. Since “a healthy microbiota protects against germs and strengthens the intestinal immune system”, as explained Spanish Foundation of the Digestive System (FEAD),

Mainly three concepts intervene in this: probiotics, prebioticYes and symbiotic, That the latter will be a mixture of both. Much is known about probiotics and especially those containing foods (yogurt, kefir or lancetidos). But what are prebiotics and which foods contain them?

as explained Laura Llorente, nutritionist Santa Institute,Prebiotics are selectively fermented ingredients Which lead to specific changes in the composition and/or activity of the gastrointestinal flora, thus providing benefits to the health of the host, that is, they promote the growth of beneficial bacteria over harmful bacteria.

Or as nutritionist Laura Crespo also explained, prebiotics These are the foods that these probiotics need to grow and survive. Therefore, the combination of both is beneficial, as one benefits the other and moreover, both separately perform beneficial functions for our body.

Foods Rich in Prebiotics

“Unlike probiotics (which are live microorganisms, which when given in adequate amounts have beneficial effects on health), Most prebiotics are used as food ingredientsThe best-known ones: oligofructose, inulin, galacto-oligosaccharides, lactulose and breast milk oligosaccharides,” explains Lorente.

Thus, prebiotic foods They are – the expert adds – “food ingredients that stimulate the growth and activity of probiotics” and we can highlight the following, she explains:

foods containing oligofructose : Asparagus, garlic, onion, leek…

: Asparagus, garlic, onion, leek… Foods that contain inulin: artichokes, bananas, garlic, onions, leeks, wheat, oats and barley.

“For example, oligofructose fermentation in the colon “Gives rise to a series of physiological effects such as: increase in the number of bifidobacteria in the colon, increase in calcium absorption, increase in stool weight, reduction in gastrointestinal transit time, etc.”, explains the professional.

Tips for taking care of microbiota

It is essential to take care of the microbiome as there is more and more scientific evidence about diseases related to it. Digestive types such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or advanced liver disease. On the other hand, non-digestive diseases like high blood pressure, excess fat in the liver or abdominal obesity,

That’s why FEAD gives some key tips to keep it away, such as:

carry one varied diet Based on a greater proportion of foods of plant origin (fruits and vegetables) and unprocessed

Based on a greater proportion of foods of plant origin (fruits and vegetables) and unprocessed Reduce your intake of ultra-processed products and foods

do physical exercise regularly

One of the latest evidences recently published on the intestinal microbiota is the practice of exercise: “The moderate intensity aerobic exerciseMaintained over time, contributes positively to the composition of the intestinal microbiota”, as explained by several experts from the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN).

To conclude and globally, according to this unit, it is important to take care of the microbiota Do physical exercises according to the physical condition of each personWith a balanced and healthy diet, Consume Prebiotics and Probiotics And maintain good quality sleep.