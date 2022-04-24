What are FPS? What you need to know about the most important number in video games and what you should watch out for

What are FPS? Many times, when we are talking about the performance of our games and consoles, we end up falling into mention the FPS as if it were something that everyone knows. What if frame drops, what if 30 or 60 FPS… in the end, it is a concept that is on everyone’s lips. But what does it mean? Today we are going to see what FPS are and why it is a concept that you should take into account.

Before starting, yes, it is very important to bear in mind that, in fact, there is also the FPS genre in video games: these would be first person shooters (or First Person Shooters), like Counter-Strike and Doom, but today we are not going to talk about that. This article wants to clear your doubts about the technical concept of FPS.

What are FPS?

Strictly speaking FPS is a set of acronyms that means “Frames Per Second”, or, translated into Spanish, images or frames per second. This refers to the number of frames (still images that, in succession, create movement) that are being displayed. So if something runs at 30 FPS, it means that for one second, you see 30 images one after another. But, of course, once you know this, you have to dig deeper to know why this is important.

In the cinema, normal is to have a frame rate per second of 24, since it is what is considered standard within the industry, but the thing varies a lot within video games. 30 FPS is considered the minimum acceptable to play, because from there the action becomes unresponsive and difficult to follow. Today, talking about 60 FPS is synonymous with fluidity, but also with good performance. Many companies talk that their consoles or computers can reach 60 FPS in different resolutions to show that they have what it takes to give a good experience.



Beyond 60 FPS

Of course, there are benefits when it comes to exceeding 60 FPS. A higher number of images per second will make the movements on the screen more fluid, making the action more satisfying. In addition to that, this stability can make the difference between winning and losing in a competitive environment, although it is important to emphasize that, if you do not measure up as a player, not even the best team will save you from losing.

Mind you, many phones these days boast 90 FPS and 120 FPS on their screens, and you may have seen people talk about reaching 144 FPS on their high-end gaming monitors. But what do screens have to do with it? Isn’t it a device thing?



The relationship between monitors and FPS

Well, it turns out that, normally, all monitors and TVs are going to be able to show you at least up to 60 FPS, and this is something that can be measure by hertz (Hz) that the device has. 60Hz makes us perceive that 60 FPS, 90Hz raises the amount to 90 FPS, etc. This is why many expensive gaming monitors always talk about their hertz: if you have a monstrous computer, using a 60Hz monitor will mean you can’t benefit from reaching 90, 120, 144 or more frames per second. Yes, your graphics card may be running the game at 144 FPS, but your monitor will only show you 60.

How can I measure FPS?

Measure your FPS it can give you a clue as to whether your device has the necessary capacity to run a game at its most optimal performance. On consoles, the most normal thing is that it is not possible to make this type of measurement unless you buy specialized equipment for it, such as high-end capture devices or even developer consolessomething that the average user should not be able to access.

Those who enjoy gaming on PC more have the tools to measure FPS right at their fingertips. To begin with, some video games have their own built-in frame counter, as is the case with Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, Steam also has a counter of frames in its interface within the game. On the other hand, if what you want is to measure the FPS of a game that doesn’t have its own meter and isn’t on Steam, you’re going to have to use programs to do so. GeForce Experience if you have an Nvidia graphics card, or Radeon Overlay if your GPU is AMD. If by any chance these programs don’t work for you, I personally recommend using Rivatuner, which is built into MSI Afterburner (which works regardless of whether you have an MSI graphics card or not).