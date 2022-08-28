What are gouty tophi?

Tophus is a deposit of uric acid that generally occurs around joints in cartilage tissue, tendons and soft tissues. These nodules cause intense pain, inflammation, and can also become infected and decrease joint function.

Tophus is a deposit of uric acid that generally occurs around joints in cartilage tissue, tendons and soft tissues. These nodules cause intense pain, inflammation, and can also become infected and decrease joint function.

The drop It is a disease that affects the joints. It occurs as a result of high levels of uric acid that form crystals in the tissues, causing a characteristic pain at night and in the early hours of the morning. Tophi occur in people with drop chronic and has not had a correct treatment.

Although patients with drop show the formation of nodules. These are small, while tophi are much larger accumulations of this acid. They usually appear when the disease has been allowed to progress for years and the levels of uric acid in the body have not stabilized.

The formation of these usually occurs in the joints of the hands, elbows, feet, they can also form in the kidneys causing chronic kidney disease. Tophi can be treated with drugs to remove excess uric acid or with surgery.

The main risk factor is the erroneous treatment of the drop, letting it progress to a chronic state. Other factors that complicate the clinical picture: are poor diet, hereditary components. Or alcohol consumption, stress and sedentary lifestyle.

People who suffer from drop and are overweight should lose weight in a controlled manner. In addition, medications to treat the disease must be prescribed by the specialist.