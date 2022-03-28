GROWING UP as the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t always easy.

But now, Jaden Smith has become an icon of his own making, with his life and style philosophies and making his mark on the LGBTQ+ community.

What are Jaden Smith’s pronouns?

Jaden Smith appears to use he/her/his, however, only as a formality; he stated in an interview with HuffPost that he doesn’t even like the label of being human.

“I will not be categorized as human. Oh, humans are supposed to do this or act like this, or people are supposed to act like this, or people are supposed to be this,” she said, “I’m my thing.”

And with the human experience comes gender assignments, which, according to Jaden, he also doesn’t see gender distinctions when it comes to other people.

Her gender fluidity was cemented in 2016 when she became the face of Louis Vuitton’s women’s campaign, wearing skirts on the runway and in the brand’s campaigns.

He’s also launched a brand called MSFTSRep, which he hopes will make it normal for people to wear what they want without being harassed.

Does Jaden Smith have a romantic partner?

Jaden has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens’ younger sister Stella, Kylie Jenner, and Sarah Snyder.

Jaden was linked to Tyler the Creator for several years; however, Tyler never commented on their relationship.

At Camp Flag Gnaw in 2017, Jaden stated onstage that he and Tyler were dating, and the relationship took off from there.

Still in 2020, Smith tweeted, “My boyfriend just won a Grammy,” as her supposed boyfriend took the stage to claim his award.

Since then, Smith has been seen with other people, including kissing Cara Delevingne on Valentine’s Day 2021.

More recently, he has been linked to Sab Zada; the two visited Disneyland together on Valentine’s Day 2022.

What is Jaden Smith’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jaden’s net worth is $8 million.

Smith began his career acting in The Pursuit of Happyness with his father, Will Smith, and has since taken on roles in other films, as well as establishing himself as a rapper and fashion icon.

Jaden’s father, Will, is estimated to be worth $350 million, and his mother, Jada, is estimated to have a net worth of around $50 million.