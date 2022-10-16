What are Jennifer Lawrence’s favorite movies?

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most prolific actresses of the moment. Her short career seems to only know about successes. It is that the young woman knew fame quickly, through great roles in equally successful films.

At just 20 years old, his appearance in Winter’s Bone meant his first Oscar nomination and a promising future. Thus, she would then have the opportunity to be Mystique in X MenKatniss in The Hunger Games and his award-winning role in The bright side of life.

All this happened when Lawrence was not yet 23 years old. A meteoric career that was based on an enormous talent, a great effort as a child and an undoubted passion for the seventh art.

The actress was 22 years old when she won her first Oscar.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the last generations of actors who grew up with the cinema as the only option to see new movies, since streaming platforms began to see the light when Lawrence was almost a young adult. That is why, among so many frames seen projected on the big screen, the 32-year-old actress has selected some of her best.

The selection includes a cult comedy, one of Woody Allen’s latest hits, and a black comedy from the 1970s, so we can easily determine that his preferred genre is comedy, since while these three films differ in their Anyway, they could all be included as comedies. They are:

Harold and Maude

This 1971 classic is about a particular young man who, obsessed with death, tries different ways to commit suicide. In turn, he begins to relate to an 80-year-old woman, constituting one of the most unlikely (but also most remembered) couples in the history of cinema.

the big lebowski

This cult classic from the Coen brothers is another one of Lawrence’s favorite films. Full of irony, with the unique humor of this directorial duo, the film follows the adventure of an absolutely simple man who is mistaken for a millionaire, so he will look for his aggressors to demand retribution, getting into a darker world of what you believe. Undoubtedly one of the best films of the last 30 years.

Midnight in Paris

Curious that it is considered so high among so many films that marked the history of cinema the most. Although it is true that Midnight in Paris is a perfect balance between Allen’s humor and nostalgia, a very creative and perfectly executed reflective exercise. A journey within another journey, art from art itself, and an Owen Wilson like you’ve rarely seen him.

