What are Meta and metaverse. Facebook changes its name

Facebook changes its name. It will be called Meta, a name that derives from the Greek and means afterwards, beyond. Mark Zuckerberg in this way wants to overcome the scandals and present the goal of the future: the Metaverse

The new name of the company led by Zuckerberg will be META. “Our goal remains the same: to keep people in touch. Our brands and apps don’t change either. And we are always that company that designs technology around people, “he said.

The name of the social Facebook will remain as that of one of the apps of an even bigger company: it has already been announced that 10 thousand highly skilled jobs will be created in the European Union in the next five years for the creation of the metaverse, the next goal of the Zuckerberg company to which the new name refers.

By now we talk about social Facebook as a walking dead, a platform that in 5 years will be completely deserted by young people and populated only by images of kittens and conspiracy posters. It currently still has around two billion active users but Facebook’s network is expected to unravel overnight.

The bad trends on the stock market certify that the phase is descending. The causes are different and connected to each other, given that the loss of users goes hand in hand with the collapse of reputation. At the beginning of October, a blackout that made not only Facebook but also WhatsApp and Instagram unusable for 7 hours overlapped the ex product manager’s exit. Frances Haugen, the Wall Street Journal whistleblower for the Facebook Files investigation, who had sued theto Facebook’s negligence in eliminating violence and harmful content from its platforms, of which it was perfectly aware. Presenting herself on CBS News’ “60 Minutes”, Frances Haugen openly said that “Facebook in its current form is dangerous, it poses a threat to democracy.” As a result, Mark Zuckenberg found himself in the dock again, not only for Facebook but for Instagram, accused of damaging the mental health of adolescents by distorting the perception of their physical appearance. Although the perfect storm is gathering over his head, he is certainly not ready to retire at 37.

The huge profits generated by Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram also and above all serve a develop futuristic projects intended to supplant social media as we know them now. The time to talk about it has come. Already in July Zuckerberg had told “The Verge” that in the next few years Facebook would go from a social media company to a metaverse company. What is the “metaverse”? Good question.

With cynical wit, researcher Joan Donovan explained to the Washington Post that the metaverse is the thing that allows companies to avoid the negative baggage associated with the Internet in general, and social media in particular. “As long as you can make the technology look fresh, new and interesting, you can avoid regulation. And you can defend yourself for several years before the government can catch up” he said. There is no doubt that the metaverse can become an incredibly more dangerous and interesting place than social media.

The word metaverse originates from a science fiction tale, the literary genre revered by those who work in Silicon Valley. The book is “Snow Crash “ by Neal Stephenson, which tells of an online world in which users, through their avatars, live multimedia interactive experiences. If you have seen the movie “Ready Player One” by Steven Spielberg you immediately understand what it is. Outside of fiction, it can give an idea of ​​the metaverse of the platform Second Life, born about twenty years ago. More recently, there was the digital gig by US rapper Travis Scott in the video game Fortnite, followed by 12 million people through avatars. Here, the metaverse would be a bit of this thing here. Mark Zuckerberg said that the metaverse will be a Internet embodied, a 3D universe interconnected to the real world, where people will meet through new technological devices. For example, its Oculus virtual reality headsets.

Facebook has been working on virtual reality projects for years. To get an idea, on YouTube you can see the project Horizon Worlds, a platform for creating games and worlds such as Roblox and Minecraft

See also the project Horizon Workrooms, the system that, through the Oculus viewer, allows you to work in a virtual workplace with your colleagues’ avatars.

The new ones Ray-Ban Stories, the smart glasses launched this summer, which have two cameras inserted inside the frame to take pictures and make videos to be shared via Bluetooth on social networks, are a step towards a different way to access digital with new devices.

The potential of the metaverse is enormous and obviously not only Facebook is working on it. Zuckerberg said it will not be owned by anyone but will be built together, as was said of the Internet in the beginning. It will then be seen if we will enter only one metaverse or in several and for each one we will have to change avatars, a bit like today we must have a different cable for each electronic gadget we own.

At the forefront of building the metaverse are video game developers Roblox (an online game creation system) and Epic Games (those of Fortnite). The giant of Nvidia and Microsoft graphics card chips. But also mobile telephony platforms, also for this reason interested in the rapid development of 5G and subsequent networks. In short, the metaverse should be the next evolution of the Internet.