What are NFTs and how do they work?

For some time now, we have seen in the media how they talk about NFTs and the value they are obtaining, to the point that expensive auctions are held for one of them, so the question arises about What are they or what do they mean?

Strictly speaking, an NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. It is clear? The truth is that not much at first glance, so we will go deeper into their meaning and why they are so required today.

you may be interested

What is an NFT?

Non-Fungible Tokens are a kind of digital version of a stamp, an art sample or any other product, whether tangible or not, that has a value. The tokens, in this case, are units of value that are assigned to a particular business model, for example one of the most famous cases is that of cryptocurrencies, since they use the same open source platform, called Ethereum.

Although they may seem the same, these two concepts are different, since bitcoins are fungible goods, while an NFT is a non-fungible one, despite coming from the world of technology.

The grace of the NFT is that at the time of trading, they cannot be modified or exchanged for another that has the same value, since there are no equivalents. This is what happens in the world of art, where there are no works that are the same or that have the same price.

Therefore, NFTs have some characteristics, such as being unique, interoperable, indivisible, indestructible, wholly owned and verifiable.

How do NFTs work?

About this, they operate through the blockchain or block chain technology, which is the same used by cryptocurrencies (there are their similarities as we said before), since they operate through a network of decentralized computers with linked and secured nodes, thanks to the use of cryptography .

In this sense, a digital certificate of authenticity is determined for each NFT, which results in a series of unmodifiable metadata, so that neither its value nor its authenticity is lost.

That is why NFTs are compared to what happens in the art world, where the works of artists are unique, and that makes them valuable.

In addition, it is worth saying that the characteristics they have cannot be falsified, as a result of the network in which they operate.

Also, it is worth mentioning that NFTs have the option of having smart contracts (or smart contracts) that could help creators, for example, in the future if a sale of the token is carried out, they can obtain profits.

How is the originality of an NFT checked?

In the digital world, it is logical that we see reproductions or copies of some digital file or that some work or product is distributed among millions of users, so an NFT could suffer a similar phenomenon.

However, the difference is that the artist who created the NFT has the proof to say that he is the owner of the “original work”.

How much is being paid for an NFT?

This is where its peculiarity lies, since users around the world are paying veritable fortunes for these tokens.

Just to give an example and to illustrate that anyone can do it, the Canadian artist Grimes sold a collection of her works through this format for more than $6 million dollars.

Or even, to find the phenomenon more striking, the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, sold his first tweet through this channel for $2.9 million in US currency.

What is this phenomenon due to?

Just like with gold, if people believe something will be valuable, it will be or they will see it as something that will be scarce. What has happened with NFTs is that a kind of speculative business is formed, since, if I manage to buy one in a large quantity, it may mean that in the future I can resell it at a more expensive price.

Although it sounds crazy, the fact is that this phenomenon has been happening for a long time, but perhaps not with the current formality. Let us remember that people usually give value to tangible goods, but now, in an increasingly digitized world, we do so with those intangibles.

In the case of NFTs, their value also lies in a concept that has been gaining strength lately, such as collecting, so having them and spending large amounts of money is very reminiscent of this hobby.

Publisher Recommendations

























