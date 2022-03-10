What are potassium iodide tablets and what are they for?

The map of the countries with the most nuclear weapons in the world 1:22

(CNN Spanish) — Potassium iodide is a salt that is used medically to aid in radiation treatment and also has uses in the field of photography. It is commonly known as “iodine pills” or “anti-radiation pills”.

The chemical formula for potassium iodide is KI.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have a clear warning about potassium iodide: it is a drug that should not be taken lightly.

“Individuals should take KI only on the recommendation of public health or emergency management officials. There are health risks associated with taking KI,” they state on their website.

What is potassium iodide?

The CDC explains that it is a “non-radioactive” salt that may help prevent the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine, thus protecting the thyroid gland from radiation injury.

This endocrine gland has very important functions for the metabolic functioning of people, and it is also “the part of the body most sensitive to radioactive iodine”, add the CDC.

Do potassium iodide tablets work against radiation?

Potassium iodide can help protect a person’s thyroid against radioactive iodine and thus also prevent thyroid cancer in the event of a nuclear accident or other radiation exposure.

It only protects the thyroid and it only protects from radioactive iodine.

However, potassium iodide “does not prevent radioactive iodine from entering the body” and does not reverse effects already caused by radiation, the CDC says.

Iodine Pill Warnings

If radioactive iodine is not present in a person’s body, taking potassium iodide can be harmful, the CDC explains.

In 2011, when the Fukushima nuclear accident occurred in Japan, in the United States, there was concern about the possible effects of radiation and the demand for iodine pills increased, although health authorities explained that there was no need to take them or stock up of potassium iodide.

Also in 2018, after a tweet from then-President Donald Trump (in which he said he had a “bigger and more powerful” nuclear button than Kim Jong Un), sales increased, CNN reported at the time based on reports from companies that sell the chemical compound.

Of those scenarios, experts have several warnings:

Pills have limited effectiveness . As Diane D’Arrigo, of the Nuclear Information and Resources Service in Washington, explained to CNN in an interview when the Fukushima incident occurred, although it protects the thyroid, “there are other radionuclides that go to other organs with which it does not help.”

. As Diane D’Arrigo, of the Nuclear Information and Resources Service in Washington, explained to CNN in an interview when the Fukushima incident occurred, although it protects the thyroid, “there are other radionuclides that go to other organs with which it does not help.” People should not panic buy potassium iodide. Dr. Stewart Weiss, an endocrinologist and clinical professor of medicine at New York University Medical Center, told CNN also in 2011 that unless there is a real threat of radiation exposure, it shouldn’t be taken. “Many people are allergic to iodine,” he said, explaining that taking iodide could worsen existing thyroid problems or have side effects, including skin problems. For children it can be harmful in excessive doses, he added.

How does potassium iodide work?

According to the CDC, “KI (potassium iodide) blocks radioactive iodine from entering the thyroid. When a person takes KI, the thyroid absorbs the stable iodine from the drug. Because KI contains so much stable iodine, the thyroid gland it “fills up” and can’t absorb any more iodine, whether stable or radioactive, for the next 24 hours.”

Protection may not be complete, they warn, as it depends on factors such as the time that has passed since contamination, how much iodine has been absorbed into the blood, and the dose of radioactive iodine to which the person has been exposed.

In the event of a radiation emergency involving radioactive iodine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of potassium iodide in two forms: tablets and liquid. There are specific dosages for age groups and other conditions.

Potassium iodide is sold without a prescription, so health authorities reiterate that it should only be taken if there is an instruction from health or emergency agencies. Side effects of iodine pills include gastrointestinal problems, allergic reactions, rashes, and swollen saliva glands.

With information from JoNel Aleccia and Parija Kavilanz of CNN and Paula Bravo of CNN en Español.