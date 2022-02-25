What are probiotics and why they can speed recovery after COVID

The digestive system contains multiple defenses for the body and to combat COVID-19 (Getty)

The intestine has multiple functions: the digestion of food, the absorption of nutrients and, as if this were not enough, the intestinal microbiota is housed there, which activates and modulates the immune system to protect us from infections, it keeps the inflammatory response under control and produces substances that have a positive impact on our brain (serotonin) and gives us emotional stability and a good mood.

A) Yes, The digestive organ is key to providing defenses to the human body. And the COVID-19 disease, which emerged two years ago in China and has since become a pandemic, has served to corroborate the benefits generated by the intestinal microbiota for the body’s defense in patients who suffered from coronavirus infection.

Inclusive, some posit that our gut bacteria can also fight COVID-19. According to a new scientific study, taking a capsule of probiotics, which are designed to increase the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut, can speed recovery from coronavirus. LProbiotics support the gut microbiome, the complex intestinal “soup” made up of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Long Covid patients have low levels of lactobacillus in their intestines (JUSTUS LIEBIG GIESSEN UNIVERSITY / KATRINA FRIESE)



Mounting evidence shows that having the right mix of gut bacteria can boost the body’s immune defenses. For the latest research, half of a group of 300 COVID patients aged 16 to 60 who had a positive PCR test but did not need hospital treatment were given a probiotic capsule, while the other half were gave him a placebo.

The results, published in the journal Gut Microbes, showed that 53% of those taking the probiotic (78 of 147 in this group) were clear of COVID symptoms within a month, compared to 28% (41 of 146) on placebo. Ten years ago, researchers in the Netherlands discovered that lactobacilli, found in dairy products, produced substances that could communicate with nerve cells and reduce chronic inflammation associated with many diseases.

Previous research has shown that patients with prolonged COVID have low levels of lactobacillus in their intestines, possibly causing inflammation throughout the body . But the new study found that those who took the bacteria capsule not only recovered faster, but also had a lower viral load — the amount of virus circulating in their system.

Ten years ago, researchers in the Netherlands discovered that lactobacilli, found in dairy products, produced substances that could communicate with nerve cells and reduce chronic inflammation (SYNLAB/MICROBA)



“This is encouraging and appears to be a high quality and well conducted trial.”, said Dr. Mary Hickson, professor of dietetics at the University of Plymouth. For his part, Philip Calder, professor of nutritional immunology at the University of Southampton, explained that probiotics “can modify” the gut microbiome, stating: “Through this, they could help the immune system to function and limit inflammation.”

Dr Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London runs ZOE, a COVID symptom tracking app used by millions. Data from the app showed that people who ate the healthiest diets were 10 percent less likely to report having COVID, compared to those who ate the least healthy diets. They were also 40 percent less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospital treatment.

“ The greater the diversity of bacteria in the microbiome, the more effective the immune system. A healthier diet and probiotic supplements are likely to improve the health of the microbiome ”, explained Professor Spector. Live bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and sauerkraut could benefit patients. Probiotics are also found in capsules and drops.

Several foods have probiotics that provide nutrients to the body (Getty)

But can a daily supplement really beat Covid? Commenting on the new study, Professor Andrew Smith and Dr Paul Gill, experts in microbial diseases at University College London, warned in an article: “The study excluded those over 60 years of age and did not take into account whether the volunteers had been vaccinated or not. Therefore, we do not know if probiotics provide any benefit to people at higher risk of severe COVID. And taking probiotics may be inappropriate for those with a weakened immune system due to the potential risk of infection from consuming large numbers of live bacteria.”

In 2020, researchers at the Gut Microbiota Research Center, part of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, found that people with COVID-19 had distinct changes in their gut microbiota, the community of microorganisms that live in their gut, compared to healthy controls.

The genome collection of the Gut microbiota is known as the gut microbiome. Fecal samples from people with COVID-19 contained more opportunistic pathogens, or disease-causing organisms, and fewer “friendly” bacteria. This disruption in the balance of organisms living in the gut, known as gut dysbiosis, appears to be more extreme in people with more severe illness.

People with COVID-19 have changes in their gut microbiota

Because the gut plays an important role in regulating the immune system, alterations in the gut microbiota may not only exacerbate COVID-19, but also cause persistent symptoms as a result of ongoing immune disturbances.

At the time of hospital admission, people who developed prolonged COVID tended to have a less diverse and abundant microbiome compared to people who fully recovered. In fact, the gut microbiome of people who did not develop COVID for a long time was similar to that of a group of healthy controls who provided fecal samples before the pandemic.

