What are psychosomatologists and why do they consider physical symptoms to be a defense of patients

Next month, international leaders who use the word as medicine to help overcome physical ailments will meet in the country to review available evidence on psychosomatics, a discipline that seeks to make its way into the local health system to provide relief to patients and reduce care costs by preventing them from getting sick again when that depends on some psychological or emotional discomfort.

In the Argentine headquarters of one of the accredited centers in the world for the training of psychosomatologists affirm that there are barely a dozen health professionals – among psychologists, psychiatrists and doctors – who have this certification from the Pierre Marty International Psychosomatic Association, based in France. This is how two of those local specialists with experience in caring for patients with autoimmune diseases or those that manifest with crises, such as asthma, among others, explain it.

Other applications “with very good results”, as detailed, include patients who are in post-surgical recovery, intensive therapy or, also, with a chronic or incurable disease, which will continue its course, but in which the relief of symptoms or ailments helps prevent possible complications.

“Medicine is increasingly accepting the intervention of mental development in physical health,” he says. Carlos Calatronidirector of Argentine Institute of Psychosomatics Pierre Marty (Iappm) and member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association and the International Psychosomatic Association. “Crisis illnesses are very achievable with psychosomatic psychotherapy. In chronic diseases, such as diabetes or a neurological condition, such as Parkinson’s, the person can be helped to better manage a disease that will continue to evolve,” says Calatroni, former head of the Psychosomatic Section of the Pombo de Rodríguez Foundation Cardiology Institute. of the National Academy of Medicine.

With Karina Soldatimember of the Buenos Aires Psychoanalytic Association, secretary of the Iappm and scientific secretary of the international entity, are leading the next International Congress of Psychosomatics. the encounter it will be in the Fundación Barceló (Avenida Las Heras 1907), the last weekend of next month (October 29 and 30), and is aimed at general practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists and advanced students of health sciences careers, as can be consulted at https://www.barcelo.edu.ar/eventos-congreso- of-psychosomatics-the-work-of-the-psychomatologist.

At the Iappm headquarters in Buenos Aires, at the corner of Callao and Santa Fe avenues, Calatroni and Soldati receive THE NATION to talk about the work of the psychosomatologist in the health team and, also, about the differences with psychological therapy and psychiatric treatment.

Both were trained several years ago in France with Pierre Marty, founder of the Paris School of Psychosomatics in the 1950s. In that city, as they point out, the the only hospital that exclusively receives patients with somatic pathology, who are treated only through the word. The opening of a specialized unit was so effective that it reduced care costs in the French public system since the late 1970s.

The theory postulates that the disease is not only “a calamity”, but also an opportunity for the body to reorganize itself.. “It moves away from the idea of ​​’psychosomatic illness’ to consider the human being itself as a psychosomatic being, with a model of economic intervention capable of discerning possible alterations in its balance –explains Soldati–. This can happen in different areas: psychic, somatic and behavioral, which are the three great psychosomatic regulators. That is to say that the physical symptom is a defense, as well as the psychic and behavioral symptom.”.

One of the examples that he cites as one of the most obvious expressions of somatization is often seen in pediatric care wards: allergic manifestations.

“It is common to see fully sprouted babies together with emotionally overwhelmed mothers,” says Soldati from his experience at the British Hospital in Buenos Aires. At that moment, it is precisely they, the mothers, who are in charge of transforming the large amounts of emotional energy so that they become bearable for the nascent and unstructured psychic apparatus of the baby: the large amounts will be traumatic and disorganizing; only small amounts allow psychic structuring. It is interesting to see in these cases how hospitalization, due to the containing role it has on the mother, allows in many cases a quite spectacular psychosomatic reorganization in the child”.

The intervention of a psychosomatologist is by referral from a treating professional or team, although the Iappm states that there is little information among health professionals. In a first conversation with the patient, as summarized by Calatroni, the patient’s mental functioning and capacities to face conflicts or traumatic experiences are relieved. The evaluation allows to arrive at a risk classification. With this, they may or may not, as needed, advance with one face-to-face session per week of between 45 minutes and one hour. “It is a long and deep dialogue”defines the specialist.

The objective, as he continues, is that the patient does not fall into the so-called essential depression, which he describes as “an important sign of presomatization” risky enough to cause a lack of motivation. “It’s like living automatically,” says Calatroni. It is difficult for doctors to diagnose, while a psychosomatologist goes to look for it through questions about whether the patient dreams, what her wishes or fantasies are, among others. It is a dangerous condition that we seek to reverse to alleviate or prevent the appearance of physical symptoms.”

The therapist, according to Soldati, has to be very active in the session to motivate the patient to reorganize his psyche.. “In well-practiced medicine – adds Calatroni -, there are professionals who, without knowing it, are psychosomatologists because they are good doctors, they are interested in their patients and they are the first to realize somatization and provide psychosomatic treatment when speaking, in addition to illness, work, family, education, and what you may be experiencing, along with appropriate referral.” For more than two decades, he has been working in this way with colleagues from different specialties who call on the help of this discipline of medical psychology.