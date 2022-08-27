What are Radio Futura and Jeanette doing in a German Netflix series?

In times of dragons and marvelite heroes, some series go unnoticed or are released without making much noise despite their interesting content. that’s the case Cleoa German production that can be seen on Netflix and whose protagonists move between Europe and South America, leaving a trail of corpses and very good music in its wake. On the tour of Spain, the soundtrack is wonderful and includes the unrepeatable group Radio Futura.

But before we continue talking about this series of crazy spies, we must warn the reader that we must gut the content. In fact, we will take the opportunity to explain the ending, which opens up the possibility of a sequel. So if you intend to see Cleoit is best that you save this item and come back after consuming the production because you will need it.

what is it about Cleo?

Kleo (Jella Haase), a spy for the German Democratic Republic (GDR), is arrested after completing an important mission for her country.. She is released two years later, after the fall of the Berlin wall. Disoriented by the new changes, she is ready to take revenge and find out the reason for her arrest. In this mission she will meet Sven (Dimitrij Schaad), the chaotic West Berlin police officer, an “enemy” with whom she will have to collaborate to unravel a whole conspiracy that includes several countries.

Established the main plot line, we must clarify that the Netflix series is much more than a simple collection of murders or revenge. It is also an approach to a young woman taught by socialism, who finds it difficult to understand what has happened after the reunification of Germany.

In the background, Cleo is a mockery of political systems that are sold as opposites and a reinvention of the “women trained to kill” subgenre. Hollywood stars like Mila Jovovich (Resident Evil, Ultraviolet) and Scarlett Johansson (Lucy, Ghost in the Shell) took the first steps with these characters of strong women, who can take down entire armies. Other lesser-known actresses have followed: Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Kate), Olga Kurylenko (Sentinel) or Elsa Pataky (Interceptor), to name just a few that star in productions available on streaming services. streaming.

Cleohowever, has several elements that differentiate it from its predecessors: mainly its black humor and that it is set in the late 80s and early 90s. The recreation of the clothing, those American jackets with shoulder pads, the pastel colors, the car models of the time and the hairstyles, are very well done. To this is added a dynamic montage and an art direction that is not usually seen in these works, in conclusion, a careful product that is a pleasure to consume. And to all this he adds an element that is one more character: music, something that relates him to the film BabyDriver (Edgar Wright, 2017).

Of poison on the skin a Because you are leaving

Every chapter of Cleo bring your surprise. The script is layered, like a Matrioshka doll. That is why it is dynamic and entertaining. Added to this is that the leading couple must travel to find witnesses to help reconstruct what happened before and during Kleo’s imprisonment. This is how they arrive in Spain.

Called Schnee in Soller, the third episode of the series takes place in Mallorca. Ludger Wiecxorek (Alexander Hörbe), a colonel and one of the bureaucrats involved in the fall of the spy, has hidden there. Now, camouflaged with Spanish society, the ex-military is engaged in real estate business. However, his future as a millionaire will be in trouble once he is located.

That’s the way it is, In a luxurious party that takes place in a beautiful mansion, the beats of one of the most emblematic songs of rock in Spanish are recognized: poison on the skin, from Future Radio. It is a single from the 1990 album, composed by Santiago Auserón and that reached number one on the Los 40 Principales list the week of May 26 of that year.

However, it is not the only surprise for music lovers who have knowledge of music made in Spain. give me poisonfrom the rumba group Los Chunguitos, is the theme chosen to put us in a situation: Kleo has come to the Balearic island to begin to get rid of all the anger he has inside.

give me poison It is part of the band’s debut album, in 1977. It was the group’s most successful single, which continues to be heard to this day. It was composed by Enrique Salazar, who regularly wrote, arranged and was the main voice, in collaboration with the Dynamic Duo.

Finally, to bid farewell to the protagonist’s “summer adventure” in Spain, listening Because you are leaving1974 song composed by José Luis Perales and produced by Rafael Trabucchelli, who played the singer Jeanette. When it was released, the theme was not a success, but being part of the soundtrack of the film Breeding ravens (1976), which won the Cannes Festival, achieved internationalization. The single sold six million copies.

Cleo: ending explained

Since we explained the relationship between the music of Spain and the German series, we have to clarify several things that remain in the airspecifically after the credits of the series.

Let’s review: Kleo has completed the well-known “hero’s journey”«. She came full circle by helping her great enemy, Ramona (Marta Sroka), in advanced labor. In some way it is a balance with life after the protagonist miscarried due to a strong blow while she was in jail. At the same time, she makes amends with her mother, whom she had not seen since she was forcibly separated from the family by the military Otto Straub (Jürgen Heinrich).

The plot is reduced in this closure to the blessed red briefcase. We already know that there were papers there that compromised Western and communist governments. We heard that former President Ronald Regan, who had been the victim of an attack planned by the GDR and executed by Ramona, was aware of that attack. In short, the West needed socialist Germany to keep business flowing and they put on pantomimes to keep the fire of enmity alive in the face of the people and the media. This ends up convincing Kloe that he has been militating in a party without ethics and that he has defended a regime that was a farce.

So, since Kleo had traded the briefcase for information on his missing mother’s whereabouts, it is unknown who has the briefcase. Sven quickly clears it up: he has paid off his debt to investigator Min Sun (Yun Huang), giving her information to retrieve this suitcase. And sure enough, Sun manages to retrieve it and takes it to the US embassy so that the secrets shared by various governments are not divulged. But… is it really like that?

This is a spy story. Everyone tries to take advantage of the situation, except for Kleo who just wants to know why she was imprisoned and who betrayed her. For the rest, with the German blocs already gone and without dialectical and philosophical battles, socialists and communists just looking to make money. We check it from the beginning, when the protagonist travels to Mallorca. And researcher Min Sun is no exception. She is given money to deliver the briefcase, however when the US representative opens the scarlet suitcase, the camera doesn’t exactly show the contents. The shot fades to black and they cut. Is it likely that there was something else instead of the secrets in the content?

Let’s suppose that Min Sun wanted to intensify the differences between the United States and Germany or any communist bloc, what better way to do it than with an attack? That the researcher, with military training, activated a bomb is a possibility, although it is not shown. This could lead to a sequel; one in which Kleo searches for the new assassin.

Even another hint is given for a second part: the “resurrection” of Uwe Mitting (Vincent Redetzki), a man who hates the protagonist with all his soul and who has already tried to kill her. The writers had us believe he was dead when Sven shot him to protect Kleo, at the beginning of the eighth and final episode. However, in the post-credit images it is confirmed that he was only badly injured. So although the series could end here and not have a continuationthe directors, Viviane Andereggen and Jano Ben Chaabane, decided to leave a few crumbs in the forest in case there is an opportunity to pick up the pace and continue with this story later. Would you like it?