What are Russia and Ukraine asking for in the peace talks?

(CNN Spanish) — Just four days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian representatives met for a first round of talks in an attempt to find a way to end hostilities.

Since that first meeting in Belarus, which took place on February 28, four others have been held between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, in addition to a meeting between Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov. The next round is expected to be held in the city of Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, March 29.

To date, these talks have not produced lasting agreements or a ceasefire, although they were used to organize the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the cities.

But both parties do insist on keeping the dialogue open, two weeks after the start of the war, and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly stated his intention to meet personally with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to maintain talks.

This is a guide on the encounters made between the parties in the middle of the fighting.

What is Russia looking for?

In an interview last week with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clearly stated, for the first time since the start of the war, Russia’s four goals in Ukraine:

“Get rid of the military potential” of Ukraine.

Ensure the neutrality of the country, thus avoiding its entry into NATO and other Western organizations.

Get rid of “nationalist battalions” from Ukraine, in what the Kremlin has previously called “denazification”

That Ukraine accept that Crimea — annexed by Moscow in 2014 — is an “unalterable part” of Russia and that Donetsk and Lugansk — pro-Russian Donbas regions of Ukraine raised in 2014 — “are already independent states.”

What is Ukraine looking for?

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, told Reuters that Ukraine has three goals in the current talks:

Ceasefire.

Security guarantees.

Territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Zelensky said this Sunday in an interview with independent Russian journalists that Ukraine is “ready to accept a neutral status” as part of a peace agreement with Russia.

“Security guarantees and the neutral and non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to accept this. This is the most important point,” Zelensky said.

Any deal would have to be submitted to the Ukrainian people in a referendum, he added.

But, regarding Russia’s other goals, Zelenksy also said that “the problems of Donbas and Crimea must be discussed and resolved” in the peace talks and that he would refuse to sit down with Russia’s negotiators if they seek to discuss only “denazification”. ” from Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine will not discuss the terms “denazification” and “demilitarization” during the talks with Russia.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment.

February 28, first meeting – The first round of talks took place on February 28 between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations and ended after five hours of talks in Belarus, Russian state media reported.

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the International Affairs Commission and a member of the Russian delegation, stated live on Russia 24 state television that the two sides had listened to each other and found a number of points on which progress could be made.

According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak, both sides discussed a possible “ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine,” he told reporters.

March 3, second meeting – The same delegations that participated in the first meeting met again on March 3 in Belarus.

“The second round of negotiations has ended. Unfortunately, the results that Ukraine needs have not been achieved yet. There is only one solution for the organization of humanitarian corridors,” senior Ukrainian official Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet.

March 7, third meeting – The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 7, and did not meet Russian expectations, Russian presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation for the talks with Ukraine, announced on Russia 24 state television.

The parties did not disclose the physical place where the meeting took place.

March 10, meeting of foreign ministers – In an increase in visibility, the fourth round of talks involving Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey on March 10, and ended again without a meeting. reached an agreement on humanitarian corridors or a 24-hour ceasefire.

Kuleba said that “unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit to it,” but that they did agree to continue efforts, adding that he is willing to meet again “in this format if there are prospects for substantial discussion and search for solutions.” .

March 14 – 17, fourth meeting – The delegations resumed talks on Monday, March 14, this time by videoconference and without a physical meeting, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak and Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Kyiv’s demands, Podoliak said on Sunday, are an end to the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country, and Russia has become “much more sensitive to Ukraine’s position” and has “begun to talk constructively.”

The talks entered a “pause” on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook video on Sunday that his team is continuing to work on diplomatic negotiations with Russia to arrange a meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that Russia’s negotiating position in talks between the two countries was becoming “more realistic”, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested there was “some hope of reaching a compromise”.

On the other hand, US and NATO officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not backed down from his original demands in the Ukraine talks, and there is a strong dose of skepticism in Western capitals about the credibility of the commitment from Moscow, even as the status of those negotiations remains elusive, according to multiple sources briefed on the situation.

