What are Scarlett Johansson’s hobbies?

Several years, Scarlett Johansson he uses most of his time to make new film productions. In this way, we have seen her shine in films that received praise from critics and that collected significant numbers at the box office, making her an Oscar nominee.

When not working as an actress, the star is at home raising her young children. However, when the time comes to rest from her full-time job as a mother, the interpreter takes advantage of it to dedicate all her attention to her favorite hobby

Scarlett Johansson has a hobby that no one expected to hear about.

This is Scarlett Johansson’s favorite hobby

It is known that the actress is a fan of going to the movies, to the point that she usually dresses up as a man so that no one discovers her. She also enjoys watching TV reruns of I Love Lucyis very interested in politics and loves to watch musicals by Disney. However, until now it was unknown what his hobby.

During an interview, Scarlett Johansson revealed that it is very video game fanatic and that he usually plays them during his free time. In this way, she joins the different actresses who admitted their love for this type of entertainment. For example, Mila Kunis Said she’s a fan of World of Warcraft; Megan fox from Mortal Kombat; Rosario Dawson from Fallout; Y Jessica Alba from Wii Sports.

When the actress revealed what her favorite hobby Many people thought she was a fan of video game What Zelda, Pokemon either Sonic. However, he revealed that she has a great love for another classic of said industry. It is nothing more and nothing less than Mario Kart!

If you have never played or do not know this title, we tell you that it is a series of video game racing game that was developed and distributed by Nintendo. In a nutshell, they function as a spin-off of their trademark Super Marioand of course it has the appearance of several characters from that franchise.

According to the star, you can spend hours immersed in this fun world. Although she did not reveal which of the sagas is her favorite, she did make it clear which is her favorite character. This is Toad, whom she chose because “he is very adorable“. Said character is a small humanoid who is characterized by wearing a mushroom-shaped cap on his head.

Because she’s a huge fan of said videogame and the franchise itself, there is no doubt that Scarlett Johansson won’t miss the new movie Super Mario Bros. In addition to this, a great friend of hers also works: Chris Prattwith whom he shared a cast in Marvel and that he will be in charge of lending his voice to the main character of the story.

